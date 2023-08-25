The final week of the summer transfer window is closing in. Despite making more additions than anybody else in the Championship, there are still more new faces needed to round off the rebuild at Stoke City.

The loan market becomes more and more important, the closer the deadline gets. Clubs want to get deals over the line quickly, without having to negotiate long and complex contracts.

Alex Neil's side have already acquired four loan signings this summer, with Ki-Jana Hoever, Chiquinho, Mark Travers and Luke McNally all being introduced to the Potters' faithful. Teams can have up to five loanees in their squad on a matchday, but may sign more than that if they wish.

There is still time for additional short-term business to be done, so we have selected five Premier League fringe players who could make a late loan move to the Bet365 Stadium.

Jonathan Panzo

First up, we have selected Nottingham Forest youngster, Jonathan Panzo.

The 22-year-old defender has been the subject of a lot of whispers this summer, after having a move to Rangers fall through, and links lining him up with a move to various second tier clubs.

Darren Witcoop confirmed that Stoke were one of the sides circling earlier this month, but nothing has materialised since. Another defender is desperately needed in the Potteries, due to the recent departure of Connor Taylor.

Panzo has struggled for game time since joining Forest at the start of last year, but thrived during his recent loan spell at Coventry.

CJ Egan-Riley

CJ Egan-Riley, like many others, came through the Manchester City academy. He then caught the eye of Burnley, who signed the centre-back last summer.

The 20-year-old spent the latter period of last season on loan at Hibernian, where he played 14 times during the club's run to Europa Conference League qualification. Furthermore, Egan-Riley has represented England at five different youth levels.

Stoke currently posses three senior central defenders, so more recruitment has to be done in that area, especially considering Alex Neil has used all three simultaneously at points this term.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley could prove to be perfect cover for Wolves loanee Ki-Jana Hoever. The right-sided defender is owned by Liverpool, but spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, where he impressed.

Colchester United full-back Junior Tchamadeu has been linked with a move to the Potteries for most of the window, according to StokeonTrent Live, but talks have since gone quiet.

Cover in that area is certainly needed though, following the club's decision to let Tom Edwards leave on loan.

Divin Mubama

Divin Mubama has shone at West Ham United during pre-season, netting twice, so could be the extra striking option that Alex Neil desires if allowed to leave.

The Sun have linked the Hammers to a move for Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri, meaning that minutes could be scarce for the teenager.

Neil has already signed Wesley and Ryan Mmaee as striking reinforcements, but could be after another.

Kieffer Moore

Welshman Kieffer Moore was linked with a move early on in the window, but Stoke could come back to the Bournemouth man, to bolster their strike force.

Moore has enjoyed a successful career to date, having good spells at Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, before moving to the South Coast.

Despite heavy interest from a number of Championship club's, the 31-year-old may have to wait a little bit longer for a move, as Football Insider are reporting that there is interest in Cherries striker Dom Solanke.