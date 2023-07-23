Following their decisions to not renew the contracts of several first-team players, Stoke City were left with just 12 senior players in their squad going into the summer transfer window.

That meant that major moves would need to be made over the next few months in order to get a squad ready for Championship action - and Alex Neil and his recruitment team have certainly been busy.

So far, the Potters have added six new players to their ranks, which include last season's loanees Ki-Jana Hoever and Ben Pearson - the latter on a permanent deal - whilst Daniel Johnson, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens and Chiquinho add fresh faces to Neil's squad.

There is still room in certain areas though to add to that, and even though Stoke quite clearly have money to spend there are still bargains to be had in the free agents market.

Let's look at FOUR uncontracted players that City should have their eyes on to potentially add to their current crop.

Tomas Vaclik

Matija Sarkic was expected to return to Stoke on a permanent basis from Wolves following last season's loan stint at the Bet355 Stadium, but following a breakdown in talks over a seven-figure move, they've turned their attentions elsewhere.

Mark Travers is one stopper that has been lined up but if Stoke want to go cheap and someone who has international experience then Vaclik could be the way to go.

The Czech Republic goalie, who has amassed 54 caps for his national side, may be 34 years of age but he has been playing regular European football for the likes of Olympiakos and Sevilla in recent years - it's only since he lost his spot in the former's starting 11 last year that he lowered his sights and joined Huddersfield in January.

Vaclik kept goal following Lee Nicholls' injury and he was impressive in-between the sticks, but Nicholls was always going to be their number one long-term and the Czech man is now a free agent - he could be a good option for Stoke for at least a year.

Axel Tuanzebe

Stoke have already had a taster of what Tuanzebe can offer on loan from Man United last season, but his injuries meant that he was only seen four times by Potters fans.

For the most part though, the DR Congo-born centre-back was solid and assured and it would be worth City taking a punt on him on a multi-year deal at the age of 25, in the hope that he will get back to full fitness.

One centre-back in Rose has already been added this summer but more is needed, and Tuanzebe should be top of the list - if Neil wants a replacement for Phil Jagielka though then the more experienced Daniel Ayala and Craig Cathcart are both available too.

Cameron McGeehan

Whilst the Potters have added Johnson and Pearson to their midfield this summer already, Neil could do with one more option as he uses a three-man engine room more often than not.

McGeehan has been playing in Belgium with Oostende for the last three years having left Barnsley for them in 2020, but after struggling in his first 18 months there with injury he established himself from December 2021 onwards in their midfield.

The 28-year-old scored four times in the Belgian Pro League last season in 21 appearances and captained Oostende on numerous occasions, and now a free agent he could be worth a punt as a rotational option.

Lucas Joao

Clubs in England and across Europe are probably keeping tabs on Joao's situation, but if he wants to stay in England then Stoke could be a good fit.

In the mix for Sam Gallagher and Ross Stewart, Stoke clearly want a striker who can do it all at the top end of the pitch and Joao is just that - he can score when given the service and he's also quick and strong.

A 20-goal haul for Reading in 2020-21 shows that he can find the back of the net with regularity and Neil could be the man to get the best out of him.