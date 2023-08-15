Highlights Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys has attracted interest from Stoke City, Swansea City, and VfB Stuttgart after impressing in the summer.

Swansea City would benefit from Humphreys' quick-passing and possession-heavy style, while Stoke City needs center-back reinforcements.

Humphreys has had loan spells in Germany and could make a seamless transition to the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart.

The transfer window continues to throw up surprises at Chelsea with incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge seemingly occurring every day.

Southampton star Romeo Lavia appears to be the next star to walk through the Cobham training ground doors, shortly after the Blues broke the British transfer record to sign Brighton's midfield star Moises Caicedo in a £115million deal, but the Blues aren't done there by any means.

Incomings galore means that there must be outgoings for the Blues - which could see the likes of Bashir Humphreys depart the academy; and that could become a reality, with three clubs said to be interested.

What is the latest news involving Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys?

The report from the Daily Mail states that Humphreys has made a big impression at Chelsea this summer, thus attracting enquiries from the likes of Stoke City and Swansea City, who are pushing to sign the 20-year-old this week.

However, competition has also arrived in the form of Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart, who have made a late swoop to try and tempt the youngster into the top-flight of German football.

Humphreys joined Chelsea as a 14-year-old from Reading in 2017, and was named as a substitute against Bournemouth in the top-flight last December - though despite featuring against Manchester City in the FA Cup, he has yet to make his Premier League debut.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Bundesliga 2. side SC Paderborn last season, and whilst he would be stepping up a division in Germany, his credentials in Central Europe are already showing.

Would Bashir Humphreys be a good signing for Stoke City or Swansea City?

Swansea already boast the likes of Harry Darling and Nathan Wood in their backline at the Swansea.com Stadium, though with just those two and Ben Cubango as first-team centre-backs, the south Wales outfit do need more cover if they are to progress into a real play-off contending outfit under Michael Duff.

Inherently a quick-passing and possession-heavy side, Humphreys would help bridge the gap in transition between the departure of possession-heavy boss Russell Martin and Duff with relative ease.

And, as a club that has housed the likes of Chelsea stars Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Tammy Abraham successfully in recent years - alongside the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Morgan Gibbs-White from elsewhere - there is already a good partnership between the Blues and the Welsh side.

For Stoke City, they have signed both Michael Rose and Luke McNally this summer, with the latter signing on a loan basis. However, Aden Flint and Phil Jagielka have been released - especially after an underwhelming spell at the bet365 Stadium for the former - whilst Harry Souttar departed the club in January, Connor Taylor was sold to Bristol Rovers in July and Axel Tuanzebe headed back to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Centre-back reinforcements have been in serious demand, and whilst Humphreys might not be able to nail down a starting spot amongst Rose, McNally and Ben Wilmot early on, he will provide good competition for places which will be much needed in the Potteries.