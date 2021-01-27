Stoke and Sunderland joined by Celtic, Leeds United and Man City in transfer tussle for player

Stoke City and Sunderland may have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit to sign Scottish teen Josh Doig as three huge clubs have entered the race for his signature, according to Goal.

The Daily Record first noted the EFL pair’s interest in the 18-year-old left-back yesterday, with both clubs seemingly in the market to strengthen in that particular position.

But that may now be very complicated as it’s been reported that Celtic, Leeds United and even Premier League giants Manchester City are tracking the Hibs defender.

Whilst Doig is likely to get more first-team football at the Potters or the Black Cats immediately, the player may find the attraction of a club like Man City – or even Celtic and Leeds – a real head-turner despite it being unlikely that he’d get into the first-team line-up for a while.

Goal’s report says that the signing of Doig would cost upwards of £1 million, and in the current climate that may be too good of an opportunity to turn down for the Scottish Premiership club, who Doig has made 16 league appearances for in his breakout year.

Hibs boss Jack Ross has said that no offers have been forthcoming so far for any of his players, but it doesn’t sound like the club will stand in Doig’s way if the right bid comes.

“There’s no duress we are put under to sell players,” Ross told The Scotsman.

“But there will always be potentially the right time and the right situation for players to move on, if it makes business sense for the club and the player’s development. I’m okay about that.”

The Verdict

Any hopes of Stoke and Sunderland trying to snag Doig away from the Scottish capital may already be fading away.

It was already a doubt that the Black Cats would have the funds right now to make a move, but with the reputation of the top clubs that are now reportedly interested, it would look to be in some doubt.

But if Doig values first-team football over an under-23 squad, a move to the EFL would probably be the best option – that’s if Hibs actually decide to cash-in on their star prospect.