Highlights Stoke City and Preston North End are interested in signing Cadiz attacker Milutin Osmajic.

The Championship duo are facing competition from clubs across Europe for the signing of the Montenegro international.

Osmajic is in the final year of his contract with Cadiz, having spent the past season-and-a-half out on loan in Turkey and Portugal.

Stoke City and Preston North End are both interested in signing Cadiz attacker Milutin Osmajic.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque, who say that the two Championship clubs will face competition from Europe for the signing of the 24-year-old.

Who is Milutin Osmajic?

Capable of playing either as a winger or a centre forward, Osmajic began his senior career with Sutjeska Niksic in his native Montenegro.

Having scored 19 goals 89 appearances for the club, the attacker then secured a move to Spain in 2021, when he completed a move to Cadiz.

However, things have yet to get going for Osmajic in Spain. The attacker has made a total of just 14 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring once in that time, while he has spent plenty of time out on loan elsewhere.

The first of those temporary stints saw the Montenegrin score seven times in 14 games for Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second-tier during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Osmajic then spent last season on loan with Vizela, where he found the net eight times in 35 games to help the club to an 11th place finish in the Portuguese top-flight.

On the international front, the attacker has been capped 17 times at senior international level by Montenegro, scoring once for his country when he netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 friendly win over Greece in 2022.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old could once again be on the move in the final days of this summer's transfer window, with the Championship one potential destination for him.

Stoke and Preston in race for Osmajic

According to this latest update, Stoke have now made a proposal to Cadiz for the striker, with Preston also seemingly keen to bring him to the second-tier of English football.

However, those two sides are seemingly not alone with their pursuit of the Montenero international.

It is claimed that Serie A side Hellas Verona were the first to make a move for Osmajic, who is also interesting Russian top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile, Cadiz are said to be able to let the attacker leave, as the addition of Maxi Gomez means Osmajic is not needed in the squad, with the level of interest in the Montenegrin also pushing up his price.

As things stand, Osmajic is now in the final year of his contract with Cadiz, meaning this could be the Spanish side's final chance to cash in on him.

Would Osmajic be a good signing for Stoke or Preston?

This is an interesting one to consider for these two Championship sides.

Both Stoke and Preston have already brought in several attacking signings over the course of this summer's transfer window.

As a result, there may be some questions over whether Osmajic ought to be a priority for them right now, especially given his goalscoring record over the past few seasons has not been the most prolific for a striker.

Indeed, the fact they are competing with top-flight clubs in Europe could also make it hard for them to win this transfer battle, so it may arguably be something of a surprise if we do see Osmajic in the Championship this season.