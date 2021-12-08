Stoke City and Middlesbrough set for transfer battle for Newcastle United player

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle has proven to be a man in-demand heading into the winter transfer window – and now two more teams have entered the race to try and seal his signature according to Football Insider.

The attacker has only managed a total of three games for his current club so far this campaign and has no goals to his name either. With the Toon now under new ownership – and with a newfound sense of wealth to boot – there might be no room for the 31-year-old at the side anymore.

He has already struggled for gametime and with the potential for some new big-name incomings at Newcastle, he might eventually end up pushed further down the pecking order.

It means that another team could potentially snap him up when the winter transfer window opens its doors. The Sun has so far claimed that West Brom and Nottingham Forest are the ones chasing his signature, with the Baggies eager to add attacking options to their squad and Forest desperate to try and kick on and push up the table.

However, it now looks like they will face even more of a battle to land Gayle when January comes around as two fresh sides have entered the race for his signature. According to Football Insider, those two teams are Stoke and Middlesbrough, who will now try and swoop in and steal a deal for the striker when the window opens.

Boro are under new management in Chris Wilder and he will want to lead his new team a lot higher up the table now he is charge, whilst Michael O’Neill will be looking to try and consolidate a position in the top six by adding the experienced striker to his squad,

It looks like it may now be a lot harder for any of those teams to land Gayle with even more interest in the player – but whoever lands him will be getting a player with plenty of Championship experience and an ability to bag goals in the second tier.

The Verdict

Dwight Gayle is another name that could be mentioned often in the winter window.

It looks like he could be readily available in January and it looks like there will be no shortage of interest in his services either.

Middlesbrough and Stoke will both be eager to land him and it won’t be easy to do so, with a four-team battle now on the cards for his signature. He may be entering his thirties now but he still has plenty to offer in the Championship and whoever lands him could be given a huge boost from his presence in the second half of the campaign.