Stoke and Huddersfield set to do battle in pursuit of ousted West Brom man

Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Chris Willock, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old signed for West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but has time at The Hawthorns hasn’t gone to plan since.

The Baggies are flying and sit three points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table, but Willock is yet to make a single appearance for Slaven Bilic’s side.

The likes of Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana are all ahead of the former Arsenal youngster in the pecking order, and wasn’t even given his chance to impress in the Carabao Cup.

Instead, Willock has been playing for West Brom in Premier League 2 matches, however his future in the West Midlands looks uncertain.

Reports have recently claimed that Benfica are looking to recall Willock from his spell at The Hawthorns, and send him out on loan to another club who will give him regular game time.

And now, the Daily Mail claim that Stoke and Huddersfield are among those interested in the attacking midfielder, as they look to secure their Championship status.

Michael O’Neill is expected to be a busy man next month as he prepares to reshape his Stoke squad, with the former Northern Ireland boss reportedly under pressure to slash the club’s wage bill.

Danny Cowley, meanwhile, will be hoping to bolster his Huddersfield squad with fresh faces, as the Terriers look to steer well away from the relegation zone.

The Verdict

It has been a turbulent season for Willock, and he will surely be desperate to move away from West Brom as soon as possible.

It was always going to be hard for him to make an impact in the league with Pereira, Sawyers and Diangana all on fire, but I thought he might have got some game time in the cup.

Stoke and Huddersfield both need goals from midfield, and Willock will be hopeful of providing that.