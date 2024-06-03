Highlights Stoke and Coventry eyeing 21-year-old midfielder Alvyn Sanches from Lausanne-Sport in summer transfer window.

Sanches attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including champions Celtic, with £4.3million asking price.

21-year-old Sanches could be a smart signing for Championship teams due to experience, scoring ability, and room for future growth.

Stoke City and Coventry City are both reportedly interested in signing midfielder Alvyn Sanches from Lausanne-Sport in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Express, which claims that a number of clubs from across Europe are now keen on the 21-year-old.

Sanches came through the youth ranks with Lausanne-Sport and has now become a regular at senior level for the Swiss top-flight side.

In total, he has made 84 senior appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in that time.

Having been born in France, Sanches was raised in Switzerland and has been capped multiple times at youth level for the Swiss.

As per this latest update, both Stoke and Coventry have been monitoring Sanches' situation recently, with a view to a potential move.

However, the Championship pair will not be alone in their pursuit of the 21-year-old this summer.

Scottish champions Celtic are also thought to have sent scouts to watch Sanches over the course of this season, as they consider a potential move.

Meanwhile, clubs in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are all also said to have been monitoring the midfielder in the lead-up to the summer.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Sanches' contract with Lausanne-Sport, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That ensures the Swiss side do have scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder this summer.

It is thought that they have placed an asking price of £4.3 million on Sanches and his future will be decided by whether that valuation is met by an interested club this summer.

Alvyn Sanches 2023/24 Swiss Super League stats for Lausanne-Sport - from SofaScore Appearances 25 Goals 5 Shots per Game 1.8 Pass Success Rate 86% Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 3.8 Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 48%

This season saw Coventry finish ninth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the play-off places. Stoke meanwhile ended the campaign in 17th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Alvyn Sanches could be a good signing for interested clubs

It does look as though the addition of Sanches could be a useful move for one of these Championship teams if they can get it done.

The 21-year-old has amassed some considerable senior experience for someone of his age, so he may well be ready to make this move as he looks for the next step in his career.

He has also shown in the past couple of seasons that he is capable of getting on the scoresheet and having a midfielder who can do that is a bonus for any side who might be able to sign him.

Given the level of interest there is in Sanches, and his reported valuation, it would also be a coup for any side able to get this deal done.

Of course, there may be some questions about paying a price that high as a Championship team, for someone who is as yet untested in this country.

However, at 21 years old, there is time still for him to develop, adapt and improve, which could see him become a more valuable player they could make a profit on in the future.

It will therefore certainly be interesting to see just how things play out when it comes to the future of Sanches, and Stoke and Coventry's interest in him, over the coming months.