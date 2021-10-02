‘Stolen a living’ – These West Brom fans were not impressed with one man after defeat at Stoke

It was a disappointing night for West Brom on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Despite the Baggies going into the game looking to strengthen their position in the Championship’s automatic promotion places, it was the Potters who were much the better side in this one.

Michael O’Neill’s team enjoyed the vast majority of the chances – not least with a Sam Surridge penalty saved by West Brom ‘keeper Sam Johnstone – before Nick Powell eventually gave the hosts a late winner when he lobbed the ball over the England international just over ten minutes from time.

That ensured West Brom suffered their first league defeat of the season, and many supporters were seemingly not impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One player who came in for a considerable amount of scrutiny was Jordan Hugill, with the striker struggling to make much of an impact up front, with the on-loan Norwich man having now failed to score in his seven appearances so far for the Baggies.

Here, we take a look at what some of those West Brom supporters had to say about the 29-year-old after that latest performance.

If Hugill isn’t the first player taken off, I swear to god… 🙄😂 #wba — lauren.💙 (@LBlakemore22) October 1, 2021

Can we agree Hugill is one of the worst players we’ve had in recent years #wba — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JamesWBA4) October 1, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Jordan Hugill is no better than Robson Kanu. #wba — AshTurner (@AshTurnerDJ) October 1, 2021

Started quite well, then gradually got worse. Hugill really struggling, we have had a few great counter attacking opportunities but a poor touch or pass has let us down. #WBA — Totally Albion (@TotallyWBA) October 1, 2021

Jordan Hugill has absolutely stolen a living as a striker! #WBA — The Pudsey One (@nigelbarker1971) October 1, 2021

Bad night that for Hugill!! Nothing stuck #wba — Luke Mason (@jastle68) October 1, 2021

Hugill is having a proper western super #WBA — dan shaw (@itsdanshaw) October 1, 2021