Highlights Matt Lowton has joined League Two side Stockport County on trial as he continues to search for a new club.

The right-back is currently a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of last.

Lowton was on trial with Birmingham City earlier this summer, but was unable to secure a contract with the Championship club.

It seems as though Matt Lowton could be about to get another opportunity to secure a return to football.

That's after a report from Birmingham Live revealed that the right-back has joined League Two side Stockport County on trial.

What is Lowton's current situation?

Lowton is currently a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract with the Clarets.

The 34-year-old had spent the last eight years of his career at Turf Moor, making over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions, although he ended last season on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Earlier this summer, Lowton reportedly joined another Championship side, Birmingham City, on trial as he looked to earn a new contract.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised, with the Blues instead strengthening the right-hand side of their defence, by signing Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United, as competition for Ethan Laird following his permanent move from Manchester United.

However, due to the fact that Lowton is currently a free agent without a club, he is still allowed to sign for a new team even though the transfer window now closed.

Now it seems as though that could lead to the 34-year-old securing a new club, with a move into League Two.

Which team are now looking at signing Matt Lowton?

According to this latest update, Lowton has now linked with Stockport on trial, as he continues to search for a new club.

It is thought that the right-back started for Stockport in their 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers in the Cheshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, giving him the chance to impress in a match situation.

Last season saw Stockport narrowly miss out on promotion to League One, as they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle United in the League Two play-off final, in what was their first season back in the EFL, after 11 years in non-league.

The Hatters will be aiming to go one better than that this season, and currently sit ninth in the League Two standings, with 14 points from nine league games so far this season.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the relatively short trip to the Wham Stadium, to take on Accrington Stanley.

Would Lowton be a good signing for Stockport?

You do feel that Lowton could be a rather useful signing for Stockport if they can get a deal done.

The right-back has made over 300 appearances at the higher levels of the English pyramid over the course of his career, suggesting he has the ability to make a positive impact in League Two for the Hatters.

With Stockport no doubt targeting promotion this season, the fact Lowton has already enjoyed success in that respect during his time with Burnley, means he could also bring some useful experience to help the club get over the line in that battle come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the fact he is available on a free transfer also reduces the financial risk of this move, meaning it is one that feels well worth pursuing.