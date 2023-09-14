Highlights Stockport County had an incredible season in 2022/23 but felt disappointed after losing the play-off final to Carlisle United.

Stockport County had an incredible 2022/23 season. However, they will ultimately feel disappointed as they lost the play-off final to Carlisle United. The club will look to recreate that success once again this season, but to complete the goal of achieving promotion.

Dave Challinor was the mastermind behind this incredible season, and Stockport have kept faith in him to push for promotion once again.

This faith that the hierarchy has placed in Challinor got us thinking here at Football League World about who Stockport’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Danny Bergara – 43%

Danny Bergara played his full playing career in Spain before moving to England to pursue a management career due to his marriage to an English woman.

His long managerial career in England would see the Uruguayan takeover of Stockport in March 1989, and he would be in charge until March 1995.

During his tenure, he won promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1991, but his time at the club would be remembered more for the club missing out consistently on success, as County narrowly failed to achieve promotion on two occasions following play-off defeats and two final defeats in the Football League Trophy.

Bergara would leave the club in March 1995 in acrimonious circumstances, as he was accused of having punched the chairman.

The Montevideo native would manage a total of 319 fixtures, winning 137, giving him a win percentage of 43%.

9 Jim Gannon – 46%

Jim Gannon would have three spells in charge of Stockport.

Gannon would start his footballing career with Irish side Dundalk as both a player and then a manager. The London-born manager would start his first spell on Boxing Day 2005 as caretaker but would be appointed permanently the next month until he would leave the role in May 2009.

Gannon would achieve promotion to League One in 2008 after winning the League Two play-offs in his first spell.

His second spell would start in November 2011, with the club in the National League.

The third spell would see Gannon take over the club in the National League North in January 2016. This managerial position would be Gannon’s until January 2021. During this third period, he would win the Cheshire Cup in 2016 and the National League North in 2019.

Stockport would remove Gannon from the role with the club sitting fourth in the National League, as he was failing to achieve the club’s goal of promotion.

He would manage a total of 507 matches, winning 233, giving him a win percentage of 46%.

8 Bob Kelly – 46.2%

Bob Kelly would go on to manage Sporting CP following World War Two for one season.

However, Kelly would manage Stockport prior to the conflict, having been appointed in November 1936 and leaving the position in January 1938.

Kelly would lead them to the old Third Division North title in 1937 before being removed from the position following a poor start to the 1937/38 season.

Kelly would win 24 of the 52 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 46.2%.

7 Andy Beattie – 47.3%

Andy Beattie was appointed manager in March 1949, with the club in the old Third Division North.

Beattie would be in charge until April 1952. During this time, he would turn the club from a mid-table side to one pushing for promotion.

Beattie would not be able to achieve promotion in his time with the club, as Huddersfield Town approached him to become their manager.

He would win 71 of the 150 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 47.3%.

6 Fred Westgarth – 48.4%

Fred Westgarth is another manager on this list who managed Stockport prior to the Second World War.

Westgarth was appointed in May 1934 and would manage the club for two full seasons before leaving the club mid-way through the third season to join Carlisle, the season that Stockport would lift the old Third Division North title.

Westgarth would manage a total of 95 matches, winning 46, giving him a win percentage of 48.4%.

5 Dave Jones – 48.7%

Dave Jones was appointed manager in March 1995, following the dismissal of Bergara. This would be his first role as a senior manager.

Jones would lead the club back to the old First Division as he achieved automatic promotion in 1997. In the same season, he would reach the League Cup semi-final before losing to Middlesborough at the Riverside.

Jones would leave the club at the end of this season, as Southampton headhunted him to take over their Premier League side.

Jones would leave the club with a win percentage of 48.7% after winning 57 of the 117 matches he was in charge of.

4 Andrew Wilson – 48.8%

Andrew Wilson would only be in charge of one season, as he took over the manager’s role at Stockport in July 1932.

This would be his last managerial role in the sport, and in this one season, he would finish third in the old Third Division North.

Wilson would manage a total of 43 fixtures, winning 21 of them, giving him a win percentage of 48.8%.

3 Simon Rusk – 50%

Stockport is the only club that Simon Rusk has managed in his career.

Rusk would only be in charge for nine months at County.

Following his appointment in January 2021, he would lead them to a third-place finish in the National League, but following a poor start to the next season, he would lose his job.

Rusk would manage a total of 42 games, winning 21 of them, giving him a win percentage of 50%.

2 Dave Challinor – 57.7%

Dave Challinor enters our list in second place.

Challinor was appointed in November 2021, replacing Rusk as permanent manager.

Stockport would achieve promotion in their first season under Challinor as they won the National League. In the following season, he would guide the club to the play-off final, losing to Carlisle.

During his tenure, he has won 56 of the 97 matches he has been in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 57.7%.

*Challinor's win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

1 Lincoln Hyde – 57.9%

Lincoln Hyde is the best manager Stockport has ever had in terms of win percentage.

Hyde took over the position in April 1926 and would remain in this role until April 1931.

He assumed this role following their relegation to the old Third Division North, and he would achieve impressive finishes in the division but could never achieve promotion.

Hyde would finish in the top half in every campaign he was in charge of, finishing second twice.

Hyde would manage 221 matches, winning 128, giving him a win percentage of 57.9%.