In modern day football, it is very unlikely that a manager will last longer than a few seasons at any given football club.

That said, clubs these days go through quite a number of head coaches or managers.

Of course, some do this more than others, but nevertheless, by this stage, each EFL club have had a significant number of bosses.

With that said, we thought we'd take a quick look at the history of Stockport County managers, and rank the worst six of them.

To do this, to take any emotion out of it, we looked purely at their win percentage whilst in charge of the club, and only selected those that took charge of at least 10 matches as club boss.

With that said, let's get into the list!

6 Peter Ward

The first name to feature on this list is Peter Ward, who, to be honest, barely made the 10 game threshold criteria.

Indeed, Ward took charge of Stockport between January and March 2011, overseeing 13 matches and winning just two of these, giving him a win percentage of just 15.38%.

Of those 13, Ward lost nine, and was replaced by caretaker manager by Ray Mathias, who could also not halt Stockport's slide out of the Football League that season.

5 Dietmar Hamann

Another former Stockport County manager to feature on this list is Didi Hamann.

The German took charge of the club having just been relegated from the Football League, but would only remain in charge for a short spell.

20 matches, in fact, Hamann would go on to take charge of the club before departing, citing 'broken promises'.

Of those 20 matches, Hamann won just three, drew 10 and lost seven, leaving him with a win percentage of just 15%.

4 Gary Ablett

Another former Stockport County manager to struggle during his time in charge at the club is Gary Ablett.

Ablett took charge of County from July 2009 until June 2010, at least lasting the season.

This meant that he took charge of 51 games in total, but disappointingly, he only won seven of these.

This left Ablett with a win percentage of just 13.73% by the time his departure came about.

3 Chris Turner

Another manager with the exact same win percentage as Ablett during his time at Stockport was Chris Turner.

Turner's win percentage also stood at 13.73% and interestingly, he took charge of 51 games at the club, too.

Of course, Turner did this between December 2004 and 2005, though.

These two could quite easily have gone the different way around.

2 Walter Galbraith

At number two on this list and Stockport County's second worst manager in terms of win percentage is Walter Galbraith.

We go back in time quite some years to when Galbraith was in charge, with the Scotsman having been manager of the club in August 1969 and April 1970.

Galbraith took charge of 46 matches, winning just six of these, leaving him with a win percentage of just 13.04%.

1 Jimmy Melia

Last but not least, the number one on this list and the worst Stockport County manager in terms of win percentage, to take charge of at least 10 matches, is Jimmy Melia.

Melia took charge at Stockport between July 1986 and November 1986.

During that time, Melia managed 18 County matches. However, he won just two of these.

This meant that he left the club with a win percentage of just 11.11%.