Highlights Stockport County Football Club has experienced a remarkable transformation over the past decade, going from relegation to the seventh tier to winning the National League and earning a return to the Football League.

The club's famous fans include Daz Sampson, a musician, football manager, and former Eurovision Song Contest participant, and Charlie Salt, the bass player of indie band Blossoms.

Another celebrity supporter is Tony O'Shea, a professional darts player, and Robin Richards, a composer and bass guitarist of band Dutch Uncles, is also a fan.

The last decade has been quite a journey for Stockport County Football Club.

In the 2012/13 season, just two seasons after dropping out of the Football League, the club suffered another relegation down to the seventh tier - the Conference North at the time.

Five seasons in that division would follow, before the next five years would completely transform the club's fortunes.

In 2018/19, for example, the club won the National League North title, before going on to earn a return to the Football League by winning the National League in 2021/22.

Last season, and hopefully this, the club continue to consolidate themselves back in the Football League, and are certainly a club on an upwards trajectory.

No doubt this will have pleased the club's supporters, among who there are a few celebrities and famous people.

With that said, below, we've identified and discussed four of the club's famous fans!

Daz Sampson

One of Stockport County's celebrity supporters and a famous face you may have seen at Edgeley Park over the years is Daz Sampson.

Sampson is a bit of a jack of all trades with an injury as a teenager having halted his progress to becoming a professional footballer.

As such, Sampson went on to get into broadcasting, but is also known these days as a musician and a football manager and scout, too.

Perhaps Sampson's most famous stint came in 2006 when he represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Sampson finished 19th out of 24 acts.

Having been born in Stockport, it was only natural that Sampson would grow up to support County, and he once even wrote a song about the club having not conceded a goal in 862 minutes back in 2007.

Charlie Salt

Another famous Stockport County supporter and another celebrity of sorts with musical ties is Charlie Salt.

Salt is the bass player in indie band Blossoms, who have achieved great success in recent years.

The band have released four studio albums, with two of those having been certified BPI Gold at the time of writing.

Salt once dressed up as the club's mascot for a video titled 'Where are Blossoms?' in 2018 when bizarre rumours began surfacing that the band were not getting on.

Five years later, Blossoms are still going strong with it proving to be a bit of a joke.

Tony O'Shea

Another celebrity that is a big fan of Stockport County is Tony O'Shea.

O'Shea is an English professional darts player, and has reached the finals of seven BDO major darts events.

Another on this list that was born in Stockport, it was only natural that O'Shea would go on to support his local club.

A video on YouTube once showed O'Shea being quizzed by TargetDartsTV about the club whilst sat at the stadium wearing a club jersey.

Robin Richards

Last but certainly not least, and another musician to make this list, is Robin Richards.

Indeed, Richards is said to be fan of Stockport County, in fact, back in 2020 he was a season ticket holder, as detailed in this MEN article.

Richards is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and the bass guitarist of band Dutch Uncles.

The band have released six studio albums to date, with the highest charting at 82 in the UK charts.