Winning promotion from the National League last time out, Stockport County are now competing at the top-end of League Two as the fourth-tier campaign nears its concluding stages.

The Hatters sit four points from Stevenage who hold on to the final automatic promotion place at present, although they have played one more game than the Hertfordshire club.

They also have a five-point cushion in the play-off positions and with lots of scenarios that could still play out, it is set to be a fascinating end to this League Two campaign.

Unbeaten in their last five league games, Dave Challinor's side will be hoping that form can continue into the next two games where they face difficult opponents in Salford City and Sutton United.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hatters get on in these games, here, we take a look at three famous faces who are supporters of the Greater Manchester club...

Daz Sampson

There is not a single player in the squad that is more versatile than Daz Sampson's career, with the 48-year-old seeing his hopes of a professional footballing career slashed by injury.

Going into radio broadcasting, he then started to create music and began to gather lots of support, eventually managing nine Top 30 UK singles.

He then went on to Eurovision success with the song "Teenage life."

In a footballing capacity, he has gone on to manage across the world, before returning to the UK in 2015, whilst he has held a scouting position.

Having close links to the club, he is also a supporter and will be hoping for a second promotion in two years.

Tony O'Shea

Another famous face with close ties to the local area and are a supporter of the League Two club is darts player Tony O'Shea.

A winner of lots of BDO and WDF events, he has also won various open events, and within the PDC, the 61-year-old managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam back in 2009 and 2013.

Seen at Edgeley Park on several occasions, he has also been interviewed at Stockport's home ground too.

Charlie Salt

Back to the world of music and Charlie Salt, who is bassist for Blossoms, is another Stockport supporter who will be watching this season play out with hope in his heart.

Blossoms, who hail from Stockport, were nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017 and in the same year, they were nominated for British Breakthrough Act of the Year.

The band performed at Edgeley Park back in 2019 which would undoubtedly would have been some experience for Salt.