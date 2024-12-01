Former Stockport County right-back Sam Minihan will forever hold a special place in the minds of many Hatters.

Born just down the road in Rochdale, the full-back first arrived at Edgeley Park in 2016, before going on to play a key role at a pivotal point in County’s history.

He’s one of a handful of names from the start of the Hatters’ incredible rise that will produce a smile from any fan following the club at that time.

His vital on-pitch contributions and unbreakable connection with the fans were epitomised in one moment, away at Wrexham, after he’d played a vital role in getting the club back into the fifth tier.

Minihan was a vital player for County’s stretch in non-league

The full-back was one of the first of a crop of smart free pick-ups instigated by then-manager Jim Gannon in his third stint at the helm.

He arrived on a free transfer from Worcester City in 2016 and went on to make over 200 appearances, 35 of which came in the Hatters’ title-winning 2018/19 season, earning passage to the National League.

Minihan's league seasons at Stockport County, as per Transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 National League 12 0 0 2020/21 National League 39 0 0 2019/20 National League 35 1 0 2018/19 National League North 35 1 0 2017/18 National League North 15 2 0 2016/17 National League North 37 2 0

Minihan was a tireless right-back for County, running up and down the flank, contributing going forward, standing solid in defence and chasing lost causes right up until the final minute.

He played with an intensity not always found at that level, his athletic ability making him a nightmare for opposition sides to come up against and match; exactly the sort of player Gannon needed in his ranks.

Related Stockport County: Truck driving first-team player makes Championship tussle more remarkable The goalkeeper performed miracles in his earlier career to juggle his job and football

Memorable Wrexham moment symbolised his connection to the club

He was a mainstay in one of County’s most memorable sides of the modern era, alongside the likes of Ben Hinchliffe, Ash Palmer, Jordan Keane, and Matty Warburton, and his connection to the fans only added to his standing at the club.

To County fans, he embodied the spirit and passion of the supporters in the stands and transported that onto the field.

Through some of the club’s most memorable moments, Minihan’s first thought was to spend it with the fans.

His importance to the club and connection with those in the stands was epitomised in one moment at away at Wrexham.

Having toiled away in the National League North the season before, the promotion meant big match-ups against the likes of the Red Dragons, the sort of headline opposition the club had been wanting to play through years stuck in the sixth tier.

They met early in the season, with few expectations among fans at that stage in the club’s development, but stormed into an early lead through Palmer.

Heading towards halftime, Minihan saw his first opportunity from inside the box blocked, before switching feet and volleying home the second off the rebound.

In dreamland near the beginning of the campaign, the defender sprinted over to the away end at the Racecourse and roaring towards an ecstatic stand as if he was in there himself as a fan.

It was another memorable moment involving Minihan, epitomising what he meant to and what did for, for the club.

Minihan is loved at Edgeley Park

With some of the big names that have arrived since, following Mark Stott’s substantial investment, and the endless source of goals provided by the likes of Warburton at the time, Minihan may not be the very first name out of someone’s mouth — but make no mistake, he is a cult hero at Edgeley Park and will rightly take his place as a legend of the club whenever the Hatters’ story is told.

He meant so much to fans that one even went as far as getting his name tattooed on his leg, unfortunately just days before the full-back left the club.

Minihan had a deep involvement with the club, not just in playing terms but also with the Stockport County Community Foundation, the club’s not-for-profit arm, coaching young children in the area in his days away from games and training.

The right-back, now 30, still has work to do in his playing career before he decides what’s next, but there’s no doubt fans would cherish seeing him involved in the club in some way when he hangs up his boots, whether it be in a similar coaching capacity or something similar.

Minihan was the model professional, the sort of player every fan wants at their club, and played at a pivotal time for County — he undoubtedly achieved legend status at Edgeley Park, symbolising years of hard work with that one moment at Wrexham.