Non-league football now feels like a distant memory to League One outfit Stockport County, but some of the same players still remain at Edgeley Park.

One of those figures is midfielder Will Collar, who has stuck with the club since the National League and is still turning out for the Hatters in the third tier.

Ever since his arrival in SK3, fans have been touting him for a move to a higher level, potentially even as high as the Championship.

Collar is now not a million miles away from that level, without the need to transfer anywhere.

Collar’s start to 2024/25 shows he belongs at this level

Moving up a level is never an easy obstacle to navigate for the players who earned that progress, but Collar has managed to take it in his stride.

He’s started all four of County’s first four league games, almost completing the full 90 minutes in the first three and lasting until the final whistle most recently in the draw against Mansfield Town, the first time the Hatters have dropped points this season.

Though the plaudits may go to exciting new signings like Ollie Norwood, Collar was his ever-dependable consistent self.

He created the most chances on the day, tied with Norwood, and was the most fouled player, proving a difficult customer for the opposition.

But the County fans have come to expect little else from Collar, backing him to play Championship football ever since laying eyes on him in the National League. Carry on how they’ve started, and he might just do it in the same blue and white shirt.

The midfielder’s levels have always been high

The ultimate box-to-box midfielder, Collar looks just as comfortable in the tackle as he does marauding forward to start attacks.

He signed for Stockport in February 2021, on a free transfer from Scottish side Hamilton Academical while County were still in the fifth tier.

Collar's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Stockport County 128 27 12 Hamilton Academical 25 1 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 0 0

It was a move made under troubled former Hatters boss Simon Rusk, who didn’t leave with the strongest reputation after his short stint in the role. However, Rusk was part of the youth setup at Brighton & Hove Albion at the same time a young Collar was rising through those very same ranks, where the two first met.

Presuming, based on that history, that Rusk had a lot to do with seeing the move through, Collar is a strong legacy in an otherwise difficult tenure for the former manager to leave behind.

To keep his spot amid strong investment is a credit to his name

Collar was among an early crop of talent brought to Edgeley Park in Mark Stott’s takeover; investment which has taken the club from strength to strength in recent years.

But Stott pledging his money to the County cause didn’t end there, with a steady stream of talent walking through the doors in subsequent seasons.

The likes of Norwood, Nick Powell, Lewis Bate and Lewis Fiorini have all dropped down from higher levels to link up with the Hatters, but Collar is still right in the mix with the starting squad, despite dropping into non-league as a 24-year-old.

That he has been such a regular feature as County have progressed, and in the early part of this season, is a testament to just how talented and hardworking he is, but is also a clear indication that Hatters’ fans know a talent when they see one, no matter what level they find themselves.