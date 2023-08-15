Highlights Stockport County and Bradford City are both aiming to regain their play-off form from last season.

Stockport County have had a disappointing start to the season, but have made notable signings and loan moves to improve their team.

Bradford City have had a slightly better start to the season and have made good moves in the transfer window, including signing an impactful attacking midfielder. The match is anticipated to be a good clash between the two sides.

Stockport County host Bradford City with both teams looking to recapture their play-off form from last season.

The hosts haven’t had the best start to the season. They lost to Gillingham on the opening day and lost to Walsall over the weekend. It’s not the start you’d expect from a team who were a penalty shoot out away from promotion last season.

Stockport have improved on the field over the window. Nick Powell and Ibou Touray are two noticeable signings they’ve made, along with smart loan moves for the likes of Louie Barry.

Given their quality, it seems only a matter of time before they kick into gear and head up the table. Manager Dave Challinor will be keen for his side to claim their first victory sooner rather than later.

Their visitors, Bradford, who were play-off semi-finalists last season, have had a slightly better start. After losing on the opening day, they beat Colchester over the weekend to claim their first three points.

Like Stockport, they’ve made good moves in the summer transfer window. Attacking midfielder, Alex Pattison, signed from Harrogate Town and has made an instant impact by scoring in their 2-1 win over the weekend.

Mark Hughes' view on Stockport County v Bradford City?

Mark Hughes was seen as a coup for Bradford when he became their manager, so the pressure is on him to get the Bantams promoted. If they can get a good run going, this may be their season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Hughes said he was anticipating a good clash between these two sides: “Tuesday is an important fixture against a good team, and we have to prepare quickly.

“We have to be at our best. I sense we are enjoying how we are playing, and there is a real anticipation to get back out there.”

What’s the latest team news ahead of Stockport County v Bradford City?

Stockport County don’t have any new injury concerns after their game over the weekend. We may see changes though, given the defeat over the weekend.

Hughes also has a full squad to choose from as they travel to Stockport.

Is Stockport County v Bradford City on TV?

There is no live broadcast for the game.

Available for both overseas and domestic supporters to stream on Stockport County Live. This is priced at £10.

You can follow the match on local radio or TV by watching Sky Sports News.

Once the game is finished, highlights of the match between the two sides will be available. ITV will show highlights of the game on ITV4 at 9pm on Wednesday, while both clubs will post a three-minute video on their YouTube accounts after the game is finished.

Are tickets available for the Stockport County v Bradford City game?

Tickets are still available in the home end. These can be purchased on the club’s website and cost between £8-22.

There are no tickets available for the Bradford City end. The club confirmed they sold their allocation out last Friday.

When does Stockport County v Bradford City kick-off?

The game between Stockport and Bradford will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, August 15th.