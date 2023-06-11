Stockport are set to complete the signing of keeper Jordan Smith on a free transfer when his deal at Nottingham Forest expires later this month.

Who is Jordan Smith?

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Forest, and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club, with the vast majority of those coming in the 16/17 and 17/18 campaigns.

Since then, Smith has generally been second or third choice at the City Ground, so with his deal expiring in the summer, the club and player had a decision to make.

And, it was announced earlier in June that Smith would be departing the Reds when his deal expires.

Ahead of becoming a free agent, the stopper is free to talk to other clubs, and it seems he is set to join Stockport, as reporter Alan Nixon revealed that an agreement between the player and the League Two side is very close.

Dave Challinor is looking to boost his squad this summer after Stockport’s heartbreaking end to the previous season, where they lost the play-off final to Carlisle on penalties, which prevented them from doing back-to-back promotions.

However, they will hope to be in the mix for a top three finish again in 12 months time.

Smith needs a fresh start

This looks like a good move for all parties. Firstly, Smith knows that he is nowhere near the first-team at Forest, and whilst they are a club close to his heart, and he’s no doubt enjoyed pulling on the red shirt over the years, now does seem the right time for him to prioritise game time and he will hope to get that with Stockport.

For the League Two side, this is also a deal that makes plenty of sense. They are bringing in someone who has good pedigree given he featured for Forest over the years, but he’s also at a good age where he has experience, whilst Smith will also have a hunger to play. So, he will certainly add to the goalkeeping department ahead of next season.

It seems this deal is at a very advanced stage, and it could be the start of what will be a busy summer for Stockport, as they look to strengthen in order to go one better next season as they look to push to reach League One.