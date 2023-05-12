Stockport County get their first leg play-off game underway this weekend as they travel to face rivals Salford City.

The Hatters finished the regular season in fourth place, missing out on the final automatic place on the final day of the season last Monday.

Stockport knew they needed to win against Hartlepool United and hope Northampton Town slipped up against Tranmere Rovers. In the end, none of these happened, and Stockport now have to settle for the play-offs.

The Hatters come into this game on a decent run of form, unbeaten in their last five league games.

The two previous games between these sides ended with a Stockport win in the first meeting, while the return game at Stockport’s ground ended in a fiercely contested 1-1 draw.

This is once again expected to be a fierce battle between the two sides, as a place at Wembley for the League Two play-off final is at stake.

The latest team news for Stockport County

Stockport went with their usual starting XI in their game against Hartlepool United, as they were still within a chance of finishing in the top two.

Fraser Horsfall will continue to lead from the back this time, with Dave Challinor likely going to recall Ryan Johnson to the three-man defence, with Joe Lewis and possibly Akil Wright vying for the other starting spot.

Kyle Knoyle and Chris Hussey will be expected to start on either flank as wingbacks, with Callum Camps and Will Collar pushing for starts in midfield.

Experienced midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has been a prominent figure in the Stockport team this season, but the 31-year-old has missed the last five games of the season, and it is unclear if he will be available for this encounter.

While striker Kyle Wootton has also missed the last four games for Stockport, manager Dave Challinor has yet to provide an update on the striker’s availability for the game against Salford.

The forward has been very important for the Hatters in terms of goals this season, so it could be that Challinor turns to Paddy Madden to lead the line after the 33-year-old started last week’s game on the bench.

Attacking midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has done well in recent games off the bench, and he will be pushing for a start in this game.

Other than a few minor concerns, it seems Stockport could have a more or less fit squad at their disposal for this first leg, with Challinor likely to confirm any more injury concerns closer to the game.