Stockport County, Swindon Town and Crawley Town eye move for 24-year-old

Stockport County, Swindon Town and Crawley Town are all interested in a summer move for departing AFC Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews, as per a report from London News Online.

The 24-year-old sees his contract at Plough Lane expire next month, and with the club moving in a new direction under Johnnie Jackson, the now League Two outfit will part company with him.

The report states that Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Newport County are also in pursuit of Andrews, following a loan spell in League Two with Colchester United during the second half of the campaign.

The Wimbledon striker started the campaign on loan with Aldershot Town, impressing the National League club with nine goals in 20 appearances.

During his time with the League Two side, he netted once and provided an assist in 11 fourth-tier outings.

The verdict

The amount of interest already surfacing in the young striker acts as an indication that he possesses the talent to be a hit in League Two.

However, it is no surprise that he will be departing Wimbledon next month, with Jackson eager to start this new project fresh, and with a squad he believes will be capable of a top-seven finish.

Interestingly, there are some exciting potential options for Andrews to consider, if the six clubs strengthen their interest in him, with Stockport, Swindon and Newport all being sides who will be eager to kick on and challenge for promotion.

It will be interesting to see if interest continues to accumulate in the young forward, and it will be equally as exciting to see which club eventually comes out on top.