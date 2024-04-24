Highlights Young defender Ethan Pye emerged as a surprisingly crucial player for Stockport County's successful title-winning season.

Pye's rapid adaptation to the Football League and standout performances landed him a nomination for League Two Young Player of the Season.

The club now faces the challenge of keeping hold of Pye, whose skills, potential, and versatility make him an attractive prospect for other clubs.

Many of the names that were key to Stockport County's title-winning season had already played a big role in the fourth-placed finish the previous season, but one newer face was young defender Ethan Pye.

The 21-year-old had only made three appearances for the Hatters prior to the 2023/24 season and, despite being rated as a promising young prospect, few could have predicted how vital he would be to County's success.

Successful loans at non-league sides Spennymoor Town and Gateshead gave the centre-back a good grounding in senior football, and he has gone on to adapt remarkably quickly to the Football League.

The question is no longer whether he'll be suitable for County, it's whether he will soon outgrow Edgeley Park and advance further up the pyramid.

A coup from nowhere for Stockport County

Pye joined County not long after he left the development squad at Rochdale in the summer of 2021, suggesting that there was no substantial transfer fee involved in the move for the Hatters.

His move was publicised with little fanfare, forming one-third of a young trio of signings in his official announcement, alongside Millenic Alli and Lewis Earl, both of whom have since left the club.

Just under three years later, Pye would go on to be nominated for the EFL's League Two Young Player of the Season award, having successfully broken into the first team and established himself as a key component of the defensive unit at Edgeley Park.

Pye's importance in 2023/24 would have been tough to predict

Having established himself in the National League North for Spennymoor Town in 2021/22, before successfully making the switch to Gateshead in the National League the season after, the next logical step was to have him around the first team at County in League Two.

Pye's career prior to 2023/24, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Stockport County 3 0 0 Gateshead 39 1 1 Spennymoor Town 21 0 0 Stoke City U18 2 0 0

However, Pye had only made three senior appearances for the Hatters before the start of this season, and it may have raised an eyebrow if you had suggested to fans back then that the intention was to rely on him as the other half of a centre-back partnership with Fraser Horsfall, but that is exactly how it transpired.

He got his first opportunity of 2023/24 in August, in the narrow penalty defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which fellow youngster Cody Johnson also earned a start.

Pye took his chance and, thanks in part to natural defenders being in short supply for County, was afforded regular minutes, with the side noticeably missing him during a short absence at the start of 2024.

He and Horsfall undoubtedly became the preferred centre-back pairing throughout the season, and he contributed heavily to County carrying such a good defensive record throughout the season.

Related Stockport County: Ashley Williams transfer made to look incredible by future Swansea City developments - View The move for the former Welsh international will go down as one of the best transfers at Edgeley Park

The problem will now be keeping hold of Pye

It was apparent almost from the off the quality that Pye possessed, not just defensively but also on the ball, being able to receive passes in tight spaces, progress the play up the field and show composure beyond his years, even under intense pressure. The odd rash decision is still a part of his game, but that's to be expected and will likely be ironed out with experience.

It makes him the perfect defender for Challinor, who likes those in his backline to be comfortable playing out and contributing further up the field, but that also adds to his allure for other clubs.

That, along with his age, the fact he's left-footed and is also comfortable filling in at left-back all add to the attraction. The progress he's shown in a short space of time seemingly gives him a very high potential ceiling and, although there has been no confirmed interest from other clubs yet, there are bound to be interested parties.

Before making the temporary switch to Gateshead in the summer of 2022, Pye signed an extension that runs until 2024 with the option of an additional year. The decision to activate that additional year would appear an obvious one, and it would not be a shock to see the club instead offer improved terms based on his performances over the past season.

That may not stop other clubs coming in, but Pye may see the regular game time he has at Edgeley Park, and the fact that he is already moving up a division with the club, and decide that he is already in the best environment for his development. A move to a bigger team but less game time may well work against him in the long run.

Back in 2021, few County fans would have predicted the predicament the club now faces with Pye, but it is the best category of worry to have. He will already go down as a hero for the contributions he has made so far, but the Hatters will hope there is plenty more to come.