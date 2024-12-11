Stockport County have confirmed the signing of Icelandic hotshot Benoný Breki Andrésson, with the teenage striker set to join in January, amid recent rumours of Louie Barry being set to be recalled by Aston Villa next month.

Andresson has a brilliant goal-scoring record in his home country, and the six-foot, two inch-tall 19-year-old has been prolific in the top-tier of Icelandic football for KR in recent seasons, and has experience of moving abroad already after featuring for Bologna's youth team between 2021 and 2023.

Reports first emerged over County's interest in his signature last month, and now they have moved to sign him ahead of the new year, with his arrival a possible hint as to where in-form Villa loanee Barry's future lies in the coming months.

Stockport sign highly-rated Benoný Breki Andrésson ahead of January window

Andresson netted 10 goals in 21 regular season games in the 2024 Besta deild karla campaign for KR, then followed that up with 11 strikes in just five outings after the league split into two for the championship and relegation rounds, as he eventually ended the campaign as the highest scorer in the league.

It should come as little surprise that his form started to attract potential suitors in overseas countries, such as Stockport, and Icelandic media outlet Fotbolti first reported last month that the Hatters were in talks with KR Reykjavík over a potential move for him in the January window.

Previous interest from Sunderland, as well as Dutch clubs AZ Alkmaar, Heerenveen and Utrecht, and German side Mainz was also claimed, but no new updates were reported on their chase for the 19-year-old from then, until the Hatters sprung a surprise today and announced his capture on a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee, with work permit and international clearance pending.

Andrésson's arrival could hint at Louie Barry's potential departure next month

Hatters forward Barry has been one of the standout players in the third-tier this season on loan from Aston Villa, with 14 goals in 19 league outings so far this term to help Dave Challinor's side to fifth place in their promotion push, as well as another goal in the EFL Trophy to take his overall tally to 15.

Louie Barry 2024/25 League One statistics (SofaScore) Appearances 19 Goals 14 Assists 1 Goal conversion 23% Shots on target per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.1 Successful dribbles per game 2.6 Fouls drawn per game 1.1

His impressive form has seemingly alerted numerous second-tier clubs to his potential availability, after Birmingham World revealed last month that Villa believe that Barry would be better suited to a loan in the Championship, with Middlesbrough understood to be monitoring his availability ahead of the new year.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County have also been named in the race for the 21-year-old's services over the last month, and TEAMtalk claimed earlier this week that QPR, Sheffield United, Coventry City, and Stoke City were also interested, while Leeds United have also reportedly joined the chasing pack as January draws closer.

It seems quite certain that Barry will not be playing his football at Edgeley Park come February, and Stockport's capture of Andresson could well hint at his departure already being decided, as boss Challinor seeks ways to replace his goal-scoring prowess in County's promotion push.