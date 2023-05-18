The season is drawing to a close in League Two, and even though Stockport still have something to play for, Phil Bardsley's future for next season remains up in the air.

The Salford-born right-back signed for the Hatters in December following his release from Burnley in the summer, pledging to help Dave Challinor's men secure promotion whilst also donating all of his contract to Stockport's community trust.

Joining when the Edgeley Park side were 13th in the table, he quickly saw them rise to fourth - albeit one game short of making the automatic promotion places. With a 1-0 deficit to overturn against Salford City in the second leg, Bardsley likely won't feature; he has only played twice for the club since joining in the winter period.

Most players with Bardsley's playing experience and age tend to go into coaching to bridge the gap between being involved with football week in, week out, and it would have been believed that such a seasoned professional would help out with Challinor as a first-time League Two promotion becomes the goal at County.

But Bardsley, whilst almost certain to be released come the end of the season, will not be continuing his footballing career in that manner. And that could leave Stockport to try to sort a deal out for the former Scotland international - in a scouting role.

Why should Phil Bardsley not stay as a player at Stockport?

Upon his arrival at the club in December, many thought Bardsley would outmuscle Macauley Southam-Hales and Kyle Knoyle as the club's first choice right-back. However, the Mancunian has failed to nail down a starting spot and hasn't played a game in 2023.

His contract is up at the end of the season, and that could all but force him into retirement if he isn't earning game time at the ripe old age of 37.

He will be 38 in June, and whilst his presence will be felt in the changing room and the like, it's even more likely that he will drop off physically and fail even more to earn the game-time he has been used to throughout his career.

What has Phil Bardsley said about coaching after he retires?

Bardsley has already experienced coaching; something he supposedly didn't enjoy too much in his time at Burnley, saying:

"It was just too much of an ask in the end although we gave it a decent go. We know how competitive the Premier League is, if you get cut adrift it is very, very hard to get back into contention and stay up.

"I was just trying to lend some experience and help the younger players. I would never say no to coaching or management but not at the minute. I think something that would give me more flexibility.

"I like going to watch football and analysing players so maybe a more recruitment type of role rather than on the grass. Some people adore being coaches and managers and you would have to try to see if you did, but not at the moment."

Why should Phil Bardsley choose Stockport to continue at?

Bardsley is a player who has over 200 Premier League appearances and has featured in the second-tier 22 times across his career, so he would bring incredible amounts of experience to Stockport.

And with his fellow former clubs Rangers, Sunderland, Stoke and Manchester United all boasting incredible staff and facilities, he likely wouldn't be able to land a role at those clubs.

Stockport could well be the perfect stomping ground for the Mancunian to learn his trade before impressing heading to one of the bigger leagues - especially seeing as he now knows the players and staff.