Stockport County have experienced a spectacular summer transfer window under the guidance of Simon Wilson, but attention must now turn towards the contract situation of key operators like Fraser Horsfall.

The 27-year-old defender has entered the final 12 months of the three-year deal he signed when arriving at County.

There have already been a number of key extensions agreed over the past few months with Ethan Pye, Tanto Olaofe and Kyle Wootton all agreeing new terms.

Horsfall, due to how vital he is to Dave Challinor’s side, will surely be next on the list.

Horsfall’s contract must be a priority

The defender signed his deal in the summer of 2022, making him one of the first new faces through the door after County have regained their place in the Football League.

There were some question marks from his former Northampton Town teammates that he had left there on a free transfer, where he had just missed out on promotion, due to the money he was offered at County.

But there has been no hint of Horsfall being a mere mercenary at Edgeley Park; he is undoubtedly one of Challinor’s most trusted players.

Speaking when Horsfall signed, the manager said: “We believe that he can develop into a Championship defender as a minimum with his drive and determination, and the help and advice we can give him.”

Having coped well with the jump into League One, it is clear Challinor is nowhere near done with the centre-back, so getting his terms extended beyond next summer will be a priority.

The centre-back is one of the first names on the teamsheet

The primary motivation for wanting to extend Horsfall’s time at Edgeley Park is his ability on the pitch.

A sturdy defender both in the air and on the ground, along with his strong availability, makes him the sort of defender managers dream of.

The Hatters had the second-best defensive record, conceding just one more goal than Mansfield Town, and Horsfall started 45 of those 46 games. The one he missed was a crushing 4-0 loss away at Tranmere Rovers.

Horsfall in League Two in 2023/24, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 45 (0) Goals 2 Assists 0 Tackles per 90 1 Interceptions per 90 1.2 Pass success rate 81.6%

But aside from his purely defensive abilities, he is also valued highly by Challinor for his technique on the ball. He’s comfortable in possession, which gives him the freedom to be one of the first cogs in building towards the attacking line rather than rushing to get the ball out of his feet.

The combination of those two factors of his game makes him the ideal man for Challinor, who likes everyone in the defensive unit to be assured in possession and be able to contribute in some way going forward, meaning his contract renewal will be key.

Horsfall is also a leader for County

There are also less quantifiable elements that make Horsfall a positive force at Edgeley Park, particularly his leadership.

He has undoubtedly been a key reason that young defender Ethan Pye has had the opportunity to grow into the first team after spells out on loan in lower divisions.

The pair have now formed a key bond in the centre of defence that looks set to continue so long as County can keep hold of them both.

That leadership also clearly extends to the team as a whole, as in the absence of club captain Lewis Bate, Horsfall has taken the armband.

On a number of fronts, Horsfall is one of the key ingredients to County’s recent promotion to League One, and he looks to have adjusted well to the new level.

He will therefore have no shortage of suitors, meaning County need to act fast over the next few months to secure his future at Edgeley Park beyond next summer.