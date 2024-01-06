Highlights Stockport County is actively looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window to fill gaps in their squad caused by injuries and returning loan players.

Chris Conn-Clarke, a 22-year-old midfielder from Altrincham, has been in impressive form, scoring goals and could be a target for Stockport County.

The Hatters are also in need of defensive reinforcements, and players like Riley Harbottle and Toby Sibbick from Hibernian and Hearts, respectively, could be potential options.

The January transfer window has opened and Stockport County could go in search of reinforcements for the remaining few months of the League Two season.

Having already commenced their winter business, with the loan signing of Ethan Bristow from Minnesota United, the Hatters may now dip back into the market to fill gaps created by injuries and returning loan players.

With the signing of Bristow from the MLS, the team at Edgeley Park have proven that they are willing to cast their net wide in search of appropriate talent to bolster their squad.

Here, we look at three players that the League Two side should be keeping tabs on over the coming month...

1 Chris Conn-Clarke

The 22-year-old is having a break-out season down the road for Altrincham, having made a permanent move to the J. Davidson Stadium in the summer following his loan spell there during the previous season.

Reminiscent of Will Collar for the Hatters last season, Conn-Clarke has been a key source of goals for the Greater Manchester side, scoring the majority of those goals when starting in midfield, according to Transfermarkt, including an incredible long-range strike against AFC Fylde last month.

Conn-Clarke's record for Altrincham (via Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 25 13 0 2022/23 28 9 0

Having only signed this summer, for a club record fee, the Northern Irish midfielder will be difficult to prise away from the Robins, but his contract is listed on Transfermarkt as running only until the summer, so the club may opt to look for a return on their investment whilst they still can.

2 Riley Harbottle

The Hatters are likely to be in need of defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. The backline is the area in County's squad with the least depth, with Dave Challinor at various points in the season converting full-backs to centre-backs and relying heavily on young defender Ethan Pye.

Injuries over the winter period have compounded the issue and it would make sense for the club to enlist some support in this area while they have the opportunity.

One suitable target is Harbottle, a product of Nottingham Forest's youth setup who spent last season on loan at fellow League Two side Mansfield Town.

Harbottle in League Two (via Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Mansfield (2022/23) 32 6 0

He was a regular starter for the Stags, earning an average FotMob rating of 7.1 for the season and pitching in with goals, before earning a permanent transfer to Hibernian in the summer with a contract running until the summer of 2026.

Since his move north of the border, the 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into the side, making just two appearances in all competitions for the Scottish side, according to Transfermarkt.

His long contract may make a permanent deal tricky, but at such a crucial time for the player's development, his club will likely see the benefit of getting Harbottle some further experience with a short-term loan, and he would arrive at Edgeley Park with good experience at this level.

3 Toby Sibbick

Along similar lines, County could look to Hearts of the Scottish Premiership for defensive back-up. Sibbick would be a difficult move to land for the Hatters, whether as a loan or permanently, as a player with real Championship and Scottish Premiership pedigree, but it wouldn't be the first remarkable move made at Edgeley Park.

The 24-year-old has struggled to cement himself as a regular starter this season, making 15 appearances but with eight of those coming from the bench.

Sibbick's Championship experience (via Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Barnsley 51 1 0

He's turned out previously for Barnsley and Wimbledon and has now picked up some European experience with Hearts in the UEFA Conference League.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2025, so the Scottish side will be in no rush to move him on permanently. It may be just out of reach for the Hatters now, but could be one to keep an eye on, and would certainly be a statement of intent if Challinor's side could pull it off.