Highlights Stockport County may see January as their last chance to get a transfer fee for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Only AFC Wimbledon could realistically be in the race for Lemonheigh-Evans following his loan deal recall.

Lemonheigh-Evans' contract is up in the summer, and if Stockport County doesn't cash in, he may look for a move to a club where he can have a greater impact.

Stockport County may see January as their last chance to extract a transfer fee for Connor Lemonheigh-Evan but only League Two rival AFC Wimbledon could realistically be in the race following his loan deal recall.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters as a free agent from Torquay United two years ago but, despite picking up a decent number of appearances for the Greater Manchester side, he has struggled to cement his place in the XI since his move, leading to loan moves first to Notts County and more recently, this season, to AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder was recalled from that loan move this month on account of the numerous injuries currently being dealt with at Edgeley Park and could find himself out of starting XI contention once those injuries clear up, despite being one of County's better players on his return in the 3-1 victory over Walsall.

His contract is up this summer and, having tasted consistent first-team football at this level while with the Dons, it's highly likely the former Wales U21 international will eye up a move to a club where he can have a greater impact in the summer should Stockport County opt not to cash in on their potentially final opportunity to do so this month.

Related Rangers deal could help Stockport County solve right-back issue: View The Hatters are in need of a right-back and could find their answer in Scotland

There is definite interest, but it's a one-horse race

At the start of the summer, the Hatters loaned Lemonheigh-Evans and defender Joe Lewis to the London side, who had both arrived from Torquay in 2022. Both went on to be mainstays in the first team, racking up 17 and 29 appearances respectively, and both managing three goals and two assists, according to Transfermarkt.

When a recall could first be activated in those loan deals at the beginning of January, both were rumoured at various points to be heading back to Edgeley Park to help ease the injury crisis.

Lemonheigh-Evans for Wimbledon, as per Whoscored Appearances 14 Minutes 855 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass success 66.9% Key passes per 90 0.8 Tackles per 90 1.4 Interceptions per 90 1.3

As it transpired, the Dons signed Lewis on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, which is thought to have broken their club record for a transfer fee, according to journalist Sam Byrne, despite the defender also being out of contract in the summer.

Lemonheigh-Evans made a good impression during his time at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and would likely be welcomed back into the fold by Johnnie Jackson's side. Cashing in on the midfielder in January makes sense, given the players returning and his expiring contract, but it would likely have to see him return to Wimbledon as he has already played for two teams this season and FIFA rules dictate that a player cannot turn out for three sides in one season.

Having just broken their transfer record, finances could make this a difficult one to solve, but if a deal is there to be done then it's something that County should look to make the most of - likely late in the window when the picture is clearer with returning players.

Challinor may be open to a Lemonheigh-Evans exit

The County boss spoke highly of the midfielder following his performance against Walsall but alluded to the fact that his time at Edgeley Park had not gone entirely to plan.

Speaking to club media, he said: "Over the course of the next three or four months we may not see the best of Connor but what he’s done, he’s come back into the club having been away and been playing football, enjoying his football, and we’ve had to bring him back because of our situation.

“There’s no airs and graces, he just gets on with it, and he’s gone out there and been exactly what I thought he’d be; a professional footballer and done a brilliant job and had an impact on the game."

Whilst Lemonheigh-Evans is clearly rated by Challinor, he also recognised the fact that he hadn't found consistent football with County.

It's not hard to imagine that the Hatters' manager would be open to a permanent move away should midfield reinforcements arrive, or a number of injuries clear up.

Related Stockport County transfer latest: Challinor signings claim, Remeao Hutton links, player leaves The Hatters have already kicked off their January transfer business but further signings could be on the way

Midfield reinforcements could be on the way, making room for the exit

With Will Collar and Antoni Sarcevic mooted to be returning from injuries in the coming weeks and months, Odin Bailey signing a permanent deal from Salford City following his successful short-term loan, and Nick Powell never being too far away from the team, Lemonheigh-Evans could find his game time limited once again in the near future.

His outlook might be about to take another negative turn, with news that Newcastle United have activated the recall option on Joe White's loan move at Crewe Alexandra.

It was reported by Football Insider last month that Newcastle were set to make this move in order to redeploy the young midfielder on loan at Edgeley Park for the remainder of the season.

Should this move come off, it would surely make a departure possible for Lemonheigh-Evans, but it would then depend on whether the Dons have the funds necessary to facilitate the deal.

If the opportunity arises, County should cash in while they still can, creating funds to spend on other areas of the squad through a player that cost them nothing just two years ago, and that is likely not in Challinor's long-term plans.