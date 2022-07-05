Stockport County seal move for Liverpool player

Vitezslav Jaros has completed a move to Stockport County on a season-long loan from Liverpool, as announced on the club’s website.

The 20-year-old has gained experience with St Patrick’s Athletic and Notts County in the last couple of seasons to prepare him for his first crack at the EFL.

Ben Hinchcliffe has been a reliable glovesman for the Hatters in the last few years, but Dave Challinor certainly feels like Stockport need a more high profile goalkeeper, at least to provide competition for places in managing the club’s step up from the National League.

Jaros has just one year remaining on his deal at Anfield, meaning that it is crucial that he builds some positive relationships and gains admirers this season, to further secure his career in the senior game, away from Merseyside.

Stockport are amongst the favourites in the fourth tier, despite preparing for their first campaign since promotion and the spotlight towards the top end of League Two should allow Jaros the platform to showcase his ability as an up and coming goalkeeper.

The Czech Republic U21 international has done his time in the Reds’ U18 and U23 sides, and the proof will be in the pudding as he steps up to the senior game and is challenged with long throws and some direct play in League Two.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Stockport County players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Dean Henderson? Nottingham Forest Sheffield United Chelsea Manchester United

County are amongst the big-hitters financially in League Two this summer, and have already thrown their weight around with the additions of Fraser Horsfall and Callum Camps, to name a couple, in assembling a squad capable of pushing on towards back-to-back promotions.

Challinor made Hartlepool United look like one of the strongest sides in the fourth tier, especially at Victoria Park, before joining the Hatters last season, and with a stronger squad at his disposal on paper, it is tough to make a case against County finishing in the top seven.

It will be interesting to monitor in pre-season if Jaros is able to push himself ahead of Hinchliffe in the pecking order.