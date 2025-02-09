Stockport County landed some incredibly exciting deals throughout the January window.

Deadline day saw Sam Cosgrove arrive on loan from Barnsley, Brad Hills come in temporarily from Norwich City before landing Owen Moxon on a permanent deal from Portsmouth to round things off.

They added to former Manchester City man Micah Hamilton on loan from current side Middlesbrough and exciting prospect Benony Breki Andresson from Iceland.

Dave Challinor and his team will be hoping at least one of those names can come in and establish themselves like Kyle Knoyle did this time two years ago, who is now a fan favourite at Edgeley Park.

Kyle Knoyle was a promising pick-up by Stockport County

The Hatters paid an undisclosed fee to get Knoyle out of Doncaster Rovers, a fellow League Two team at the time, in a signing that appeared to be led by director of football Simon Wilson, given he is the only one who commented on his signing for the club website.

He said: “Kyle has a great profile for our club in its current moment, proven with success in this league but with hunger and potential to play at higher levels.

“We presented the idea that we are a fit for each other and hopefully over time we can realise our collective potential.”

Knoyle's senior career before Stockport, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Cambridge United 82 3 8 Doncaster Rovers 81 2 12 Swindon Town 69 0 5 Dundee United 11 0 0 West Ham United 1 0 0 Wigan Athletic 1 0 0

The recruitment from a fellow league side, who were in a similar position to County at the time, has clear parallels with the Hatters’ 2025 acquisition of Sam Cosgrove from Barnsley.

Despite playing in different positions, Challinor and his backroom staff will be hoping Cosgrove can make a similar impression at Edgeley Park, especially given he’s out of contract in the summer.

Kyle Knoyle came with experience of the league above

Although recruited while in the fourth tier, Knoyle had made 45 appearances for Doncaster in League One in the 21/22 season.

While that season ended in relegation for Rovers, it meant that the right-back came in with a knowledge of the league above as County were plotting promotion. When they finally earned it, Knoyle was there to assist with the transition.

Thanks to the purchase of Moxon, although again in a different position, County have landed a similarly experienced player who may be able to help with that switch to the league above, should they make their way into the Championship.

Moxon struggled for consistent minutes with Championship strugglers Portsmouth, but he would stand out as one of few players currently at Edgeley Park with pedigree in the second tier.

Hard work saw Kyle Knoyle become a fan favourite

But it was not his past experience alone that ensured Knoyle made an impact at Edgeley Park, it was the work he put in on the pitch.

He has battled serious injury during his time in SK3, the worst a head injury in January 2024, but each time has come back stronger and won back his place in the squad.

The 28-year-old was originally signed as an attacking right-back, but due to squad battles with Macauley Southam-Hales, he has often taken up a position as the right centre-back in a Challinor’s back three, a position he has adjusted to seemingly with minimal fuss.

It’s that work ethic, along with solid, consistent performances that have given Knoyle the status he now enjoys at Edgeley Park.

Although the new additions play in different positions, they only need to look at how Knoyle handled his January move to Stockport to see how to turn it into a success, even when faced with setbacks.