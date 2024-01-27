Highlights Stockport County signs young centre-back Rhys Bennett on loan from Manchester United, hoping for a more successful spell than previous loan player Will Fish.

Fish struggled to make an impact due to competition and a solid defensive pairing, but Bennett may have greater opportunities as County lacks depth in defense.

The success of Bennett's loan deal could have long-term ramifications for Stockport County, if he struggles then United may think twice about sending players there in the future.

Stockport County have signed young centre-back Rhys Bennett on loan from Manchester United but will need to guard against it going the same way as a previous deal.

The short-term loan deal was announced last week and the 20-year-old may have tasted his first action for the Hatters last weekend had their Notts County away fixture not been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

This is not the first time County have taken a player from Old Trafford, with young Reds defender Will Fish joining on loan in the January window of 2022, when the club were still in the National League.

It was a relatively unsuccessful spell, with Fish making just two appearances for the side, an experience that has seemingly not deterred the Premier League side from viewing Edgeley Park as a loan destination.

Fortunes may be different as County defensive back-up now vital

Fish arrived in Stockport with particular fanfare, as Premier League loans are not an everyday occurrence for a National League side.

However, being only 18 years old at the time, the move potentially came too early for the young defender as he struggled to make an impact on the team, battling for starts against a solid defensive pairing of Stockport cult hero Ashley Palmer and then captain Liam Hogan, so competition was fierce.

This did not deter United from returning to Edgeley Park to find Bennett some first team experience, perhaps recognising the accompanying factors in Fish’s forgettable period and that the Hatters find themselves in a much different defensive scenario now.

Fraser Horsfall has been the only consistent feature of County’s backline this season, with injuries exposing the lack of depth in this area, which means Bennett is likely to get far greater opportunities than were afforded to Fish, hopefully allowing him to make an impression on the side.

County need to guard against damaging relationship with sights on future Championship hope

That potentially puts even greater pressure on the loan move, as on paper Bennett should be afforded chances. It didn't work out that way for loan defender Alfie Pond from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who made nine appearances, with just one league start, before being recalled by his parent club.

If he arrives at Edgeley Park and suffers a similar fate to Fish before him, then questions will surely be asked at Old Trafford about whether Stockport is a suitable destination for their young talent.

This could have long-term ramifications for the League Two club who, according to owner Mark Stott and director of football Simon Wilson, have eyes on reaching the Championship over the next few years.

County are one of the better-funded clubs in the fourth tier, but would likely be a small fish in a big pond financially if they were to reach the second tier, so the Premier League loan market would be a vital lifeline.

In handling Bennett’s loan, the Hatters must consider how his experience could have impacts much further down the line for the club.

Edgeley Park could be a great stage for Bennett to prove himself

When he first steps out for Dave Challinor’s side, it will be Bennett’s first taste of senior football, having played extensively across the academy age categories with the Reds.

Bennett's academy career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Manchester United U21 36 1 1 Manchester United U19 26 1 0 Manchester United U18 5 1 0

There is a genuine chance for him to cement a place in the defensive unit for the rest of the season too, with a lack of natural centre-backs at the club.

Playing senior football in front of crowds nearing 10,000 could be a culture shock for the 20-year-old, but will provide him with valuable experience if he is to take the next step in his career, and he could play a key role in a promotion and title charge.

For a number of reasons, all parties will be hoping they’ve got the placement of this loan deal correct.