EFL pundit Sam Parkin has claimed that Stockport County should fancy their chances of landing a League One play-off spot this season.

Since the arrival of manager Dave Challinor in November 2021, the Hatters have been on an unrelenting upward trajectory, and won the National League title in 2022.

The Hatters were incredibly quick to adjust to life in the Football League too, and reached the 2023 League Two play-off final, where they agonisingly lost out on penalties to Carlisle United.

But Challinor's men responded admirably well to such a set-back, and pipped the much talked about Wrexham to the fourth-tier title last term, and won promotion to League One.

Once again, the Hatters made the transition to a new division look easy following promotion to the third tier, as they won their first three league games.

However, in October, the Greater Manchester outfit lost momentum as they endured back-to-back draws with Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Northampton Town before suffering a defeat at fellow promotion contenders Lincoln City.

Although a dominant 4-1 win over Reading to close the month has seemingly got the Hatters back on track as they look to continue their meteoric rise through the leagues.

In fact, County's heavy win over the Berkshire outfit on Tuesday night leaves them just two points behind the play-off places, while upcoming clashes with second place Wycombe Wanderers and sixth place Bolton Wanderers could prove vital.

League One standings Pos Team P GD Pts 6 Bolton 13 3 23 7 Huddersfield 13 7 22 8 Barnsley 13 3 22 9 Reading 13 1 22 10 Stockport 13 8 21

Parkin makes Stockport promotion claim

The former Football League striker and pundit said on the What The EFL?! podcast: "They obviously had a brilliant start to the season, they scored seven in the opening three games.

"The subsequent 10, they've only scored more than one twice, with one of them coming at Reading the other day.

"Louie Barry has had a terrific start to the season.

"I think they've been creating, they're right up there for expected goals (xG), and they converted them in this (Reading) game.

"In the previous game, Lincoln 2-1 Stockport, he made three changes Dave Challinor at half-time.

"Sorry this is old news to some people, including the goalkeeper, not an injury.

"Corey Addai got taken off for old (Ben) Hinchliffe, who's been there through all their success many a year, made a mistake obviously, read the riot act after this game, lambasted the whole squad, individuals, and they responded against what is, as we know, a competitive Reading side in the best manner with their best performance of the season with Addai back in and doing well.

"(Tyler) Onyango, right centre-half on loan from Everton, very good, and Will Collar I think's been missing.

"He gets a goal in this game and really impactful.

"Listen, they've got a really good squad, and I would be incredibly surprised if this doesn't spark a little bit of a turnaround.

"I think a few of their big names have been a little bit indifferent to the start of the season, but the likes of Lewis Bate, and Kyle Wooton and the aforementioned Barry.

"This is a team, in my opinion, that'll be around the play-offs minimum."

Hatters can land a play-off spot

It is no surprise to hear EFL expert Parkin waxing lyrical about the Hatters' top-six credentials, after Challinor's men dismantled a Reading side who had previously managed three consecutive wins.

County's last three seasons have seen them win the National League title, reach the League Two play-off final, and then lift the fourth tier title, so now that the Greater Manchester side have the wind in their sails, it is not difficult seeing a squad who are so used to getting themselves over the line mounting yet another promotion push.

Furthermore, the Hatters boast some of the best players in League One, such as forward Barry on loan from Aston Villa, who leads the third tier goalscoring charts with nine goals in just 13 games.

Barry's exploits seem all the more incredible given the fact that he has already equalled the number of goals he scored in League Two for the Hatters last season.

The striker's improved eye for goal this term is testament to Challinor's coaching, and exemplifies exactly why County are a force to be reckoned with following yet another promotion, and could be on track to securing Championship football in the not too distant future.