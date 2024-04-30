Stockport County captain Paddy Madden had no intention of turning up modestly to face league rivals Wrexham on the final day of League Two and took every opportunity to celebrate his team's fourth-tier triumph.

With the Hatters having sealed the league title over a week earlier at Notts County, a guard of honour was in store and the tradition was duly observed by the Red Dragons, before the game got underway, with little more than pride on the line due to both teams confirming their promotion positions prior to kick off.

Final League Two Table (2023/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County (C) 46 48 92 2 Wrexham (P) 46 37 88 3 Mansfield Town (P) 46 43 86 4 MK Dons 46 15 78 5 Doncaster Rovers 46 5 71 6 Crewe Alexandra 46 4 71 7 Crawley Town 46 6 70 8 Barrow 46 6 69

It was clear from the antics before, during and after the game that this was no ordinary dead rubber and that both sides had their eyes firmly set on victory.

Wrexham won the battle 2-1 on the day, but County won the war over the course of 46 games. It sets up two more interesting contests to follow next season as both clubs rise to the third tier.

Paddy Madden was in full wind-up mode at the STōK Cae Ras

It was clear on arrival how Madden was going to approach this game when he stepped off the team coach, holding a boombox over his head, blasting out 'We Are The Champions' by Queen as he passed Wrexham fans and players.

His provocation drew some good-natured boos and wry smiles from the welcoming party, in a nod to how the healthy rivalry would write its next instalment over the following few hours.

The County captain continued once inside the ground responding to jeers from the home crowd while he was warming up by lifting an imaginary trophy to the crowd.

He went one better after the game, taking an inflatable trophy from supporters after the game to redo the trophy lift of the week before, as the Wrexham players were giving their fans a lap of honour.

Madden was not alone with his wind-ups, however, as County fans also joined in by hiring a plane to fly over with a banner before the game, recreating the same scene from two years ago when Stockport lifted the National League title.

On the whole, as it always has been in the past, the banter was taken well on both sides. The Hatters' fans and players certainly made the most of the celebrations to be had on the day, despite the disappointing loss.

Ollie Palmer got his revenge on the day

The extra impetus to take all three points in this end-of-season clash was not only felt in the blue half of proceedings, something which was made clear in local media outlets by Wrexham forward Ollie Palmer before the game.

Speaking to The Wrexham Insider, Palmer said: "There’s rivalry with Stockport, their manager has been disrespectful to our club in the past and we are all aware of that."

And the 32-year-old was able to exact his revenge early in the second half, latching onto the end of a lofted pass before slotting it beyond Ben Hinchliffe and running off towards the away section to celebrate.

His equaliser would be followed up by a late winner from former Stockport loanee Andy Cannon, leaving both teams with something to celebrate at the final whistle.

Perfectly poised for next season

The events on the day only served to create further markers in the healthy competition that has developed between the two sides over recent years, and it is set to continue into next season.

It has already been confirmed by Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson that there is an extra edge to the games between Wrexham and Stockport, and that the rivalry continues off the pitch when it comes to making signings in the summer.

Parkinson was quoted in the Leader as saying: "I think there is an edge between us and Stockport after the year in the National League, and obviously them beating us 5-0 at their place.

"You can't hide away from that fact and geographically, it is a derby.

"We are looking forward to meeting them again in League One."

Regardless of league position during the next campaign, the two fixtures between these two sides will undoubtedly have a bit of extra bite, with Madden's antics and all the other events of the day likely to be brought back to the front of minds on both sides as the meetings roll round.