Stockport County's Owen Moxon has sent a heartfelt message to Portsmouth's Callum Lang after it was confirmed that he would miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

The midfielder, who left Fratton Park on deadline day, took to X (formerly Twitter) to quote tweet Lang's original post, expressing his disappointment over the news.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Pompey this season, with ten goals and two assists in 29 games. This has gone someway to helping John Mousinho's side escape the clutches of the relegation zone, but the head coach will have to finish the season without his star man.

In the fixture against Oxford United, the attacking midfielder left the pitch in the second half with a suspected issue. This has now been officially confirmed by the club, who have ruled him out for the rest of the campaign due to a torn hamstring.

Speaking about the role he can have for the rest of the season, the head coach said: "Langy has played a huge part in what we’ve done this season – but he still has an important role because he’s such a big figure in the dressing room."

Owen Moxon sends Callum Lang his best wishes

As previously mentioned, Moxon has gone to social media to wish his good friend the best of luck in his recovery.

In his post, the Stockport star said: "Gutted for you, personally an unbelievable season for you not just in terms of numbers but what you bring to that team.

"Still more to come and you’ll be back scoring goals in no time my mate."

Lang and Moxon both joined Portsmouth in January 2024, playing 16 games together before Moxon departed in the last transfer window.

The former Carlisle United man found it harder to cement a place in the Pompey squad compared to his counterpart, managing just 1,164 minutes of game time during his year on the South Coast.

However, he did have one memorable moment in the blue shirt as he fired in an absolute stunner against last season's promotion rivals, Derby County.

Callum Lang will be a miss for Portsmouth

Lang’s injury comes at a difficult time, leaving Mousinho with the challenge of finding a suitable replacement.

Adil Aouchiche is a likely option, but the Sunderland loanee will have a tough job filling the boots of the 26-year-old, who offers so much at both ends of the pitch.

Callum Lang 24-25 Season Appearances 29 Goals 10 Assists 2 Duels Won 133 Recoveries 95 Fouls Won 50 Penalties Awarded 3

Portsmouth fans will be hoping their current gap above the relegation zone provides enough breathing space, with just a few more wins needed to get over the line without their star man.