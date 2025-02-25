This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oliver Norwood ended his five-year tenure at Sheffield United in the summer, making the switch from Bramall Lane to Edgeley Park after signing for Stockport County.

The midfielder was a fantastic servant to the Blades, making over 200 appearances and playing a key role in two promotions. For many, a drop to League One seemed a step too far, and that has proven to be the case, with Norwood proving instrumental in Dave Challinor’s side’s success.

Currently, the Hatters sit in fourth place and had been in excellent form before Saturday, winning six of their previous seven games before falling to Cambridge United.

Norwood has been especially impressive during this run, much like he has been for most of the season. According to FotMob, he was the standout player in three of those matches, with his spectacular strike against Shrewsbury Town being a particular highlight.

If Stockport are to continue their push at the top, they will depend on Norwood’s experience and right now his addition is looking like one of the signings of the summer.

Stockport pundit thoroughly impressed by Norwood's contribution

When asked if the free signing of Norwood is proving to be a masterstroke from Challinor, Football League World’s Stockport County pundit, James Cropper, replied: "It is a very good signing.

"He has looked a level above whenever I've seen him play. He’s able to take the ball and spray it around anywhere - especially in the Wigan game, where he was absolutely amazing.

"He’s played in the Premier League before, having had three full seasons in the Premier League with Sheffield United."

Speaking about whether his quality is above the third tier, Cropper said: "I’m not sure he has the energy levels for the Championship anymore, and that’s why he’s come to us. His passing and game awareness are probably Championship level, but fitness is a concern.

"His level is now the top end of League One.

"He would probably only play about half the games if we were in the Championship, as the fitness and energy levels there are miles higher.

"A great signing, but he’s probably just a League One player now."

Norwood's passing range is pivotal to Challinor's success

Dave Challinor has a wealth of high-quality options in his midfield with the likes of Owen Moxon, Lewis Bate and Callum Camps all available to him. However, the player most pivotal to Stockport's good performances is arguably Norwood.

Although he hasn't started every fixture, when he does play, everything goes through him, and he is able to create chances and control the game in a way that his counterparts can't.

That comes from a prolonged period at a higher level and reading statistics like 1.91 chances created per game, 54.8 successful passes per 90 minutes, and 6.77 accurate long balls per match, it's clear why Norwood is held in such high regard by Stockport supporters.

Oliver Norwood Stellar 24-25 at Stockport County Appearances 30 Starts 21 Chances Created Per 90 1.91 Successful Passes Per 90 54.8 Accurate Long Balls Per 90 6.77 Touches Per 90 82 Tackles Won Per 90 1.72 Source: FotMob

If they are to challenge Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham for that final automatic promotion spot or secure promotion via the play-offs, Stockport will need the 33-year-old at his best. Therefore, managing his game time carefully and choosing the right moments for him to make a decisive impact will be crucial from Challinor's perspective.