Two Stockport County players have been earmarked to depart after the end of the season, with claimed that neither will “be missed” by the Edgeley Park faithful.

After earning promotion from League Two last season, Stockport are firmly in the race for a play-off finish in League One.

Sitting fifth with 10 games remaining, the Hatters will likely want to keep a relatively successful squad together – but certain underperformers might be moved on.

Step up from League Two to League One has been too much for Odin Bailey

Odin Bailey was a member of the Stockport County side that earned promotion from the fourth tier last season, with the former Birmingham City player borrowed by the Hatters from neighbours Salford City.

Midway through last season it was decided to convert Bailey’s loan switch to a permanent move to Edgeley Park.

But following the promotion to League One, Football League World's resident Stockport County fan James Cropper believes Bailey is not suited to life in the third tier.

Odin Bailey Stockport County league stats (As per transfermarkt.co.uk, as of 12/03/25) Season Apps Goals Assists League Two 2023/24 38 2 8 League One 2024/25 24 2 0

When asked by Football League World whether there were any players he could see leaving Stockport this summer, James replied: “I mean there are two that come to mind, and I don't think either of them will be particularly missed - I mean they've done the job.

“So the first one, I’m going to say Odin Bailey.

“I really did think that when Louie Barry was recalled, I thought he'd be able to step up.

“He started the next two, three games and you can just tell he's not a League One player.

“You can just tell from the things he does, he's not suited to our style and he's just not a League One player.

“He's a League Two standard - I mean we signed him from Salford; he was on loan at us for a bit I think.

“He did well in League Two, he scored some important goals for us - the one at home to Wimbledon comes to mind.

“But I just don't think he'll be missed.”

Sam Hughes backed to turn loan move away from Stockport County into permanent deal

Early signs of Sam Hughes’ Stockport career suggested the defender could play a key role for County, with the centre-half captaining the side on just his second appearance.

Unfortunately, his second match as a Hatter led to an injury that kept him out for a month.

Upon his return, he suffered another injury, sidelining him again for another month.

That allowed other centre-backs such as Fraser Horsfall and Ethan Pye to establish themselves in the pecking order, reducing Hughes to limited games once he returned from injury.

Hughes was sent on loan to divisional rivals Peterborough United, where he has found the gametime he was after.

With the Posh, Hughes has already claimed a regular starting role, going on to captain his loan club on two occasions in League One.

As such, James feels it is only natural that the former Burton Albion player of the year will leave at the end of the season.

He restarted: “The second one I'd go with Sam Hughes, a player we signed from Burton in the summer.

“I mean he's already gone out on loan to Peterborough and he's starting most of their games.

“We have two better centre-halves. One's injured right now, Fraser Horsfall, but he's not going to get into the team.

“You can tell that Hughes wants to be a starter, that's why he's gone on loan.

"So I reckon he gets sold on a permanent deal to Peterborough this summer and again he won't be missed.

“I mean he hasn't done anything either.

“So it'll be less sentiment because Odin Bailey did well for us last season, but Sam Hughes just hasn't done anything.”