Undoubtedly, the key discussion point at Stockport County heading into the January window will be where Louie Barry spends the second half of the season.

Those in royal blue will, of course, hope he stays exactly where he is and sees out his season-long loan, but, currently League One’s top scorer, with 13 goals in 18 appearances, interest is understandably high.

Reports suggest a decision is yet to be made on Barry’s recall but County cannot bank on that call going in their favour and should start lining up replacements.

If they don’t, however, there’s a big opportunity for a couple of players already inside Edgeley Park to really step up to the plate.

The Hatters cannot gamble on Aston Villa’s decision

A report from The Star revealed that a “boatload” of Championship clubs are eyeing the Aston Villa loanee, including Sheffield Wednesday, but that a final decision on recalling the 21-year-old is yet to be made by the Villans.

Sheffield Wednesday News were more defiant, saying the current state of play is that Barry won’t be recalled but that it is the subject of some discussion.

The Hatters cannot allow this state of limbo to dictate their season but they may see their campaign rocked if the Villa loanee's steady flow of goals is cut off and a suitable replacement has not been found.

Regardless of updates saying he’s staying, and counterclaims saying he’s going, those at Edgeley Park need to block out the external noise and focus on themselves, lining up someone who could come in and replicate the job Barry has done, which they are undoubtedly already looking at.

There are arguments for leaving Barry where he is

The motivation for Villa recalling Barry and sending him to the Championship, if that’s what they decide to do, is clear.

Already setting the third tier alight, if he can step into the Championship and score a few goals, then his value will skyrocket to an even greater degree than it already has in the early part of 2024/25.

However, it is a risk, and the grass isn’t always greener.

Barry in League One so far, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 17 (1) Goals 13 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 1 Dribbles per 90 2.4 Pass success rate 81.4%

Barry has had a number of quiet loan moves in the past before really finding his feet at County; there are no guarantees that he moves into a different environment and hits the ground running.

With under half of the season played, and Barry on 13 goals, on current trajectory he’s on course to be knocking on the door of a 30-goal season.

Anything remotely close to that figure will do worlds of good for any potential sell-on fee, much more so than if he were to agree a short-term stint in the second tier and have a quiet spell.

There are others who could step up to the plate at Edgeley Park if Barry isn’t replaced

Should the Hatters lose Barry, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them try and replace him with a similar type of player, maybe another young player from the Premier League who needs experience.

However, the summer did see the permanent signings of exciting young wingers like Jack Diamond and Jayden Fevrier, who could fill in the Barry role and make a name for themselves, while also building value for County rather than another club.

There are also players like Tanto Olaofe, who has struggled for minutes so far this season but hit 20 goals last season in League Two, so is clearly capable of offering plenty going forward when given the opportunity.

Whatever route County decide to take, it is clear that they need to have a contingency plan in place for the departure of Barry, because they cannot rely on Villa to make a decision based on anything but their own best interest.