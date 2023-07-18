Stockport County came so close to the perfect return to the EFL in 2022-23.

After an 11-year absence from the EFL, Stockport lost on penalty kicks to Carlisle United at Wembley Stadium in the League Two play-off final after finishing fourth in the league.

Can Stockport challenge for promotion again?

Manager Dave Challinor is going to have to get the most out of his club once again to reach promotion contention after getting so close to going up in consecutive years.

Here we take a look at five things that Stockport need to do in order to secure promotion in the 2023-24 League Two season.

Diversity of goalscorers

The Hatters managed to score 64 goals last season, good for fourth in League Two. 48 of those goals came from an assist, third-best in League Two in 2022-23. The best thing that Stockport had going for them last season was that they had 16 different players score a goal in league play, led by Kyle Wootton’s 14 - all of which came from open-play, per fbref.

Wootton wasn’t the only double-digit goalscorer for Stockport, either, as Paddy Madden and Will Collar each had ten goals in the league.

Is it realistic for Stockport to have consecutive seasons with three double-digit goalscorers? Probably not. So they will require even more goalscoring prowess from their midfielders to tackle the same heights.

Execute penalties

Penalty kick execution was a constant thorn in Stockport County’s side last year, despite their play-off semi-final win.

The Hatters converted only 50% of their spot kicks in league play. They were eliminated from the EFL Cup after converting just one of four against Leicester City after neither side scored in normal time and lost in the League Two play-off after Ryan Rydel couldn’t convert his effort from the spot.

The Hatters need to avoid being tied for the league-lead in missed penalty kicks. Allowing one person to consistently take spot kicks would help after no player took more than two last season.

More clean sheets

Ben Hinchcliffe, Ethan Ross, Jordan Smith and co. are going to have a hard time replicating Stockport’s second-best in the league 22 clean sheets in League Two last season.

Obviously, much of keeping a clean sheet comes down to defending, and it will be essential to the Hatters’ success that they come close to giving up only 37 goals as they did last year - also second-best to Leyton Orient in the league, per fbref.

Taking the heat off Madden

Either Ollie Crankshaw, Isaac Olaofe or Jack Stretton need to eclipse the five-goal mark this season for the Hatters to find year-long success in the league.

Paddy Madden has been a great goalscorer for a long time but, at 33, it’s unrealistic to expect him to be a primary option for an entire season. Insert one of these young forwards, who will need to play at a higher-level than they did last year.

Focus on the league

What’s important? Trophies or promotion?

If the answer is trophies, then disregard this.

However, everyone at Stockport should only be worried about climbing their way into League One. One of the weak spots for this side is squad depth and going deep into the EFL or FA Cup would test that depth.

A quarter-final run in a cup competition is great, but promotion should be the top priority at Edgeley Park.