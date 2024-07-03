Highlights Macaulay Langstaff attracts interest from multiple clubs, including Millwall.

Millwall's potential bid for Langstaff could impact their interest in Tanto Olaofe.

Stockport County fans have confidence in director of football Simon Wilson's transfer strategies.

Macaulay Langstaff is one of the hottest names in the Football League this summer and there is a long list of clubs queuing up to try and lure him away from his current home, Notts County.

It would be easier to list the teams that haven't been linked with the League Two star, but those inside Stockport County will have a preferred bidder, and it isn't themselves.

Millwall are one of the clubs reported to have made an advance for Langstaff, which would take a lot of heat away from their potential interest in Hatters forward Tanto Olaofe.

Decision-makers at Edgeley Park will be watching this one with a keen eye, even if they aren't involved in the saga directly.

Millwall advance their interest in Langstaff

It was reported by Football Insider that the London club submitted an official bid for the 27-year-old, having been the subject of strong interest from a number of clubs in recent years.

Langstaff's last three league seasons, as per Transfermarkt Team (Season) League Apps Goals Assists Notts County (2023/24) League Two 46 28 4 Notts County (2022/23) National League 45 41 6 Gateshead (2021/22) National League North 39 28 0

The report also claimed that Lions boss Neil Harris sees Langstaff as capable of adjusting to the Championship and meeting his desire to add to the attacking department of his squad.

Notts County are keen to keep hold of Langstaff, but if he is to go, then a move to the Den might work in the favour of Stockport.

Langstaff to Millwall would take the heat off Tanto Olaofe

It was Millwall who acted as the supplier of attacking talent to the Hatters 18 months ago when forward Tanto Olaofe arrived at Edgeley Park from the Den.

Reports at the time mentioned the existence of a buy-back clause inserted into the deal. Such clauses are used to give the selling club an advantage should they be interested in buying their former player back later down the line. The precise details of the clause in this case have not been publicly revealed.

Despite the 24-year-old having recently signed a new three-year contract with an optional year, journalist Sam Byrne revealed his belief that the clause still runs until the end of the striker's original deal, which was set to expire in 2025.

Tanto, although not quite as prolific as his Notts counterpart, experienced the best season of his young career last term, notching 20 goals in 43 league appearances.

With the Lions clearly on the hunt for attacking talent, a failure to miss one of their key targets in Langstaff will surely move attention over to Olaofe, who may find a move to the Championship with the club he was with since being a young teenager difficult to resist.

County fans will feel confident, even in the worst-case scenario

Even if the worst happens - Millwall don't land Langstaff or any of their other forward targets and shift their attention back onto Olaofe - County fans will not panic as much as they may have once upon a time.

That is due in large part to the confidence that has washed over the club when it comes to transfer business, thanks to the canny operations of director of football Simon Wilson.

Already this summer, he has concluded incredible deals for the likes of Corey Addai, Lewis Fiorini and Lewis Bate, likely fending off strong competition in the process.

The club have systematically identified and landed targets to address weaknesses in the side. Wilson knows the precise details of the clauses in Olaofe's deal and the position that puts the Hatters in. Evidence suggests he will have strong contingency plans in place based on that information.

However, rather than relying on the genius of Wilson, County fans will want to see another season of Olaofe at Edgeley Park. After a slow start following his arrival, he progressed incredibly last term, and it now feels like he is poised to kick on again in a higher division. These are the success stories you want to watch play out at your club.

The Hatters will breathe a big sigh of relief if Langstaff does move to Millwall, as the Lions are unlikely to take on two headline strikers in one go. It would provide Stockport with much more certainty over their main man, and fans could begin getting excited for the season ahead with him, safe in the knowledge that he is remaining at Edgeley Park.