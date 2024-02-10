Highlights Macauley Southam-Hales' ongoing injury raises questions about his future at Edgeley Park.

Macauley Southam-Hales has suffered another injury just two games after he returned from his previous spell on the sideline and it could raise questions over his Edgeley Park future.

The 28-year-old is a fan favourite in SK3, having built up his reputation through his high-level performances over the past few years and his electrifying passion for the club on and off the field.

However, his career in Stockport has hit a snag over the past couple of seasons, not through output but through a frustrating period of injury.

Having signed a three-year extension in the summer of 2021, the Welshman's contract is set to expire at the end of this season and this most recent injury, which saw him withdrawn at half-time just two games into his return, is believed to be a knee issue, with manager Dave Challinor of the mind that it will be "months rather than weeks" on the sideline.

It is not yet confirmed how long the wing-back will be out for, but whatever issue is diagnosed could prove a deciding factor in any upcoming extension talks.

Southam-Hales is a key figure at Stockport County

In the nearly four years that the former Fleetwood Town man has spent with the club, he has shown time and time again his value to this side, playing a crucial role in the side's National League winning campaign and taking the step-up in divisions with ease.

He has the ability to play anywhere along the right side, with lightning pace, relentless running, solid defensive work, and a good eye for an early cross all combining to cause nightmares for opposition at both ends of the pitch.

Southam-Hales' County career, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24* 21 0 7 2022/23 9 0 3 2021/22 30 0 0 2020/21 28 2 0 *Correct as of 7 February

As Challinor prefers playing three at the back, his wing-backs are asked to bomb forward but also provide extra defensive cover when needed so Southam-Hales has the perfect profile to fulfil that role.

It is no surprise that the Hatters' run of 12 league wins on the bounce coincided almost exactly with the short window the 28-year-old was injury-free this season.

Such is his quality when he is part of the side, it has long been mooted among County fans that he could be destined for a move further up the pyramid at various points over the past four years, before breathing a sigh of relief that he has once again committed his immediate future to Edgeley Park.

His injury record will be the only stumbling block

His 45-minute appearance at home against Harrogate Town was provided a useful microcosm of his recent County career.

Just minutes into the match, Southam-Hales rushed back to put in a perfectly timed sliding challenge on Harrogate's no.9, Abraham Odoh, who looked certain to be one-on-one with Ben Hinchliffe before the Welshman intervened.

At the other end, it was Southam-Hales that latched onto a Paddy Madden through-ball at the byline, providing a cut-back for Connor Lemonheigh Evans to notch the equaliser.

Less than 15 minutes later, he had once again been withdrawn due to injury.

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old can contribute a lot to this team, in just 21 appearances this season he has provided seven assists, but a new approach may need to be sought to reduce his exposure to potential injury-threatening situations.

His contract will be one of the toughest decisions this summer

Make no mistake, unless he was seeking a move elsewhere, a fully-fit Southam-Hales would be offered a new deal in an instant, but this latest injury feels like an already familiar pattern becoming too regular.

He is an asset to the side, and one of the key figures when he's fit, but those who control the budget at Edgeley Park are unlikely to commit to paying a footballer for the next few years if he is unable to regularly play football for them.

On the flip side, there would no doubt be suitors willing to take a risk on him once he's made a full recovery and, if he stays fit, he will fly. That could well be with one of County's direct league rivals.

A happy medium may be a short-term extension, perhaps an additional year, with a refocused medical plan or training load, and monitor the situation over the course of next season closely.

If there is any way back for County's no.7, the club should seek it out, as a replacement with all the attributes he possesses will be a tough find in the transfer market.

He's a player that many at Edgeley Park believe possesses the qualities to play above the fourth tier but his injuries mean the Hatters may soon be forced to leave him behind as they push up the English pyramid.