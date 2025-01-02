League One top scorer Louie Barry has penned an emotional goodbye message to Stockport County supporters ahead of returning to parent club Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old helped fire the Hatters to the League Two title last term, as he scored nine goals and created four assists in 20 fourth-tier appearances.

He returned to Edgeley Park on loan once more ahead of the current League One campaign, and established himself as the most prolific forward in the division, as he notched a remarkable tally of 15 goals and two assists in 23 third-tier outings.

Louie Barry 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 23 Starts 22 Shots 71 Shots on target 36 Expected goals (xG) 9.49 Goals 15 Chances created 22 Expected assists (xA) 4.11 Assists 2

But amid his notable form, he has been recalled by Premier League Villa and has been subject to transfer interest from a host of Championship clubs.

His last game in County colours was due to come against Villa's bitter Second City Derby rivals, Birmingham City, on New Year's Day, but a hamstring issue kept him out of action, meaning that his final League One game arrived on 29th December, when he scored during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Barry issues goodbye message to Stockport supporters

Ahead of his return to Villa Park, Barry wrote on X: "Emotional day for me yesterday, saying my goodbyes to everyone.

"Absolutely gutted I wasn't able to play in the game, and thank you all for the way you have treated me ever since my first day at Edgeley Park.

"I've loved every second playing for County, and going into training with an amazing group of lads.

"I will always hold Stockport County close to my heart.

"Thank you to the gaffer, the staff, all the players and, most importantly, the fans.

"I know I was only here on loan, but you made me feel like I was one of your own, which was a special feeling.

"Hopefully this isn't the last time we cross paths, but I will be a fan for life now.

"Thank you again."

Barry's exit will come as a blow to Stockport's play-off hopes

Above all, the Edgeley Park faithful will forever be grateful for the striker's contributions, after he helped them win the League Two title last term, and subsequently made them believe that they could land a League One play-off spot this time around, establishing himself as a dangerous goalscorer at third tier level after agreeing to yet another season-long loan.

However, Villa have made the decision to recall him during the January transfer window, which will come as a blow to County's top-six credentials, despite the fact that they are just one point below the play-off places.

The club's next highest scorer is Kyle Wooton, who has managed just six goals in 24 league appearances, epitomising just how important Barry's efforts in the final third have been for Dave Challinor's side.