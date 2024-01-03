Highlights Stockport County have reportedly secured a loan deal to bring midfielder Joe White from Newcastle United for the rest of the season.

White could potentially replace Odin Bailey, who is on loan from Salford City and may not have his deal extended.

White and Bailey have similar profiles and play similar roles in their respective teams, making White a potential ready-made replacement if Bailey leaves.

Stockport County have reportedly struck a deal with Newcastle United to bring central midfielder Joe White to Edgeley Park on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at fellow League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra as part of a six-month deal signed in the summer that is set to expire this month.

As reported by Pete O'Rourke for Football Insider, the Magpies are not set to extend that loan and will instead opt to move White to County for the second half of the season.

This comes as Odin Bailey's short-term loan deal at Edgeley Park from Salford City draws to a close, with no extension or permanent deal currently confirmed.

Arriving with similar profiles, it is yet to be seen whether White will provide competition for Bailey, should his stay be extended, or if this new deal has been struck as a direct replacement for the Salford man.

White could carry out a similar role to Bailey

Bailey arrived in Stockport in the summer having been struggling for minutes at Salford. The 24-year-old did turn out for the Ammies once this season, playing just a few minutes at the end of a Carabao Cup fixture, meaning he can only play for County or Salford for the remainder of the season. This has led to some speculation that his stay may be extended.

Should that not materialise, it appears that in White, County may have found a ready-made replacement.

Bailey has, for much of this season, played to the left of central midfield, adding width to a side that operate without natural wingers and, due to him being left-footed, this allows him the scope to get balls into the box. When he's not been playing that role, the Englishman has stepped into the number 10 role.

Odin Bailey v Joe White this season (via TransferMarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Odin Bailey (Stockport) 24 2 6 Joe White (Crewe) 23 2 3

White is also naturally left-footed and has been operating in a similar system for Crewe, playing on the left of central midfield alongside wing-backs and occasionally filling in behind two strikers.

The pair have similar creative stats, with Bailey having played one more game so far this season. Bailey has created 25 chances in League Two with 18 successful crosses, compared to White's 23 chances created with 16 successful crosses, according to FotMob. This could be a key metric with target man Kyle Wootton now returned from injury and fully embedded in the side.

White for Crewe in 2023/24

The 21-year-old has appeared 23 times for the Railwaymen, providing two goals and three assists in all competitions, according to FotMob, helping the side to their current 6th position in the league, confirming their place in the play-off battle.

He's appeared in all but two of Crewe's fixtures this season, according to Flashscore, so has clearly won the trust of manager Lee Bell.

Bell is on record in his desire to retain the services of the former England Under-18 international, having cemented his place in Crewe's midfield, but his parent club could be about to put a spanner in his plans.

Newcastle may see County as the next step in White's progression

The young midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Magpies in 2022 which will take him to the end of the 2024/25 season. Having gained experience in previous short-term loans at Hartlepool United and Exeter City, the past six months has undoubtedly been the most fruitful of the three.

His parent club may see County as the next step in his progression, with the Hatters currently sitting at the top of League Two and firmly in the title race, whilst also being local and playing a similar system to Crewe, which may cause less upheaval.

There may also be an eye on next season. If the Magpies want to send White out on another short-term deal at the start of next season before assessing his next step, they may be hedging their bets that County achieve promotion to League One, meaning he could potentially take the next step up with them, in an already familiar side.