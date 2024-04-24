Highlights Wootton's two goals against Accrington demonstrated his top traits

Stockport County striker Kyle Wootton suffered a stop-start season this campaign, but his performance against Accrington Stanley has shown why he will be an important asset for the Hatters next season.

Dave Challinor's side confirmed promotion, and then the league title, with games to spare, meaning nothing other than pride was riding on the game when the Reds visited Edgeley Park.

Despite that, it was a lively contest, with the hosts coming out with a 4-2 victory and Wootton clinching two of the home side's goals.

Not only was it a return to clinical finishing for the 27-year-old, he also showed how important he can be to County's overall play, including features that could be crucial is the Hatters are to cope with their rise to the third tier.

A top performance against Accrington showed Wootton's best traits

The headline stat for Wootton was his two goals scored either side of half-time, representing the first time he has hit the back of the net in the league in 2024.

Although he has managed four assists in this calendar year, his primary role is to be the figurehead of the attack and would likely have wanted to be among the goals more frequently.

Wootton's past five seasons, as per FotMob Team (Season) Apps Goals Assists Stockport County (23/24) 36 12 8 Stockport County (22/23) 49 14 7 Notts County (21/22) 50 22 0 Notts County (20/21) 47 19 0 Notts County (19/20) 40 18 0

Another key part of the forward's game, and an element that has also suffered since his return from injury, is his hold-up play and the ability to win the ball high up the pitch and bring others into play.

However, that was back on show against Accrington, with Wootton winning 12 duels, a combination of in the air and on the ground, more than any other player on the pitch that day.

It provides a blueprint for a tough League One challenge ahead

County had 62 percent possession on the day and have averaged 57 percent throughout the season, the fourth highest in the division.

Next season, facing much tougher opposition on a weekly basis, Challinor's team are likely to see much less of the ball, which is where the physical attributes and battling spirit of a player like Wootton could become vital, both to win possession and keep hold of it in dangerous areas.

If County can launch the ball forward to Wootton, and he's able to hold on to it while other attackers advance forward - Tanto Olaofe with his relentless pace, for example - then chances are bound to be created. This route to goal would be particularly useful in games against high-quality teams that will dominate the ball and play the majority of the game in County's half, something the team has not been used to this season but is likely to feature on more than one occasion next season.

This method of build-up play has been attempted at various points this season, but Wootton has struggled to hold on to the ball, win the battle in the first place or has been aggressively moved off the ball, often without a foul being awarded.

The Accrington game showed Wootton back to his best, not only finishing chances with intricate footwork in the box and instinctively getting on the end of crosses with smart movement, but also winning the ball high up the field and providing an important outlet in the frontline.

Challinor will likely continue to show faith in League One

The performance will not have gone unnoticed by the County boss and Wootton is likely to be key to the manager's plans next season.

Even through dry spells for Wootton this season, Challinor has continued to show faith in the striker and there is nothing to suggest that he won't continue into the third tier, where the striker's attributes are likely to come in even more handy.

The Accrington game showed Wootton back to his best, and Challinor will be hoping he can recreate that performance many times over in the 2024/25 season, with County likely facing much sterner tests that will require them to win and hold onto the ball in attacking areas for as long as possible and finish slim chances as often as possible.

Against Accrington, who spent the five seasons before this one in League One, Wootton showed a potential blueprint for breaking down well-drilled, quality sides next season. It is bound to be one considered by Challinor as his side competes in a tough third-tier battle next season.