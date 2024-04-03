Highlights Negotiations with Aston Villa are ongoing for Louie Barry's return from injury; hoping for a quick comeback.

Barry was a key player for Stockport County before injury, contributing 9 goals in 15 games.

Return of Barry crucial for upcoming games against tough opponents Sutton United and Colchester United.

Stockport County loanee forward Louie Barry is nearing a return from injury and manager Dave Challinor has revealed that negotiations with parent club Aston Villa are currently in motion over a precise date.

Barry arrived at Edgeley Park on a season-long loan last summer and quickly became a key attacking outlet for the side, contributing heavily to the Hatters' rise up the league.

However, his season hit a stumbling block last October when he was withdrawn early from County's away fixture with Crewe Alexandra. It was later revealed that he had suffered a hamstring injury that would sideline him for months.

Having completed most of his recovery with his parent club, the 20-year-old has returned to County's Carrington training base and Challinor revealed in his post-match interview following the win against Wimbledon that discussions are currently ongoing with Villa regarding the player's return.

Challinor reveals discussions are ongoing with Villa

County fans have been mooting when they are likely to see the young forward back in action ever since he suffered his injury, so it has been high on the agenda since it was revealed he has returned to full training with the Hatters.

Louie Barry: The Return We will be there 💙#StockportCounty pic.twitter.com/tLzgyvQ5Jn — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) March 28, 2024

Asked about Barry's return by club media, Challinor revealed that the precise date was still to be negotiated with Villa and that those at Edgeley Park were hoping it could be brought forward.

He said: “That’s out of our control a little bit if I’m honest. The plan through Aston Villa, and we’ll obviously speak to them this week, was to be involved, or capability to be involved, against Colchester.

“We’d hope to try and bring that forward, and Louie hopes to bring that forward, to Sutton. But, like I say, that’s out of our control, we’ll be totally guided by them."

Challinor confirmed that the desire to return is coming as much from Barry as it is from County, and hopes to have the player back for selection at some point over the next week.

"Nobody would ever put him at risk, but he is, as you would expect, really, really keen to get back involved," the manager said. “He’s been great around the place in the days that he’s been back.

“So, at worst I’d say Tuesday. Best? Maybe Saturday."

Barry was a key player for Stockport before his setback

The former Barcelona youth prospect was experiencing some of the strongest form of his career prior to his injury, having notched nine goals and provided two assists in just 15 games at the beginning of this season.

Aside from raw output, he also offered a method of attack that was somewhat lacking throughout the rest of the squad.

His dribbling is second to none at County and the ability to beat a man before rushing to the byline in search of cutbacks or a shooting angle became something of a signature move, providing a different approach to the Hatters' usual build-up patterns.

County are recognised as one of the fiercest forces in League Two, meaning many teams often set up to grind out a result against Challinor's men.

That fact has threatened to produce stalemate games in recent weeks, and the return of Barry would go some way to providing a remedy.

Next two games are exactly the kind Barry is needed for

On paper, the league leaders coming up against two sides in the bottom three should be something of a procession, but we're now at the business end of the season and these clubs are fighting for their Football League status.

First up is 22nd-placed Sutton United on Saturday, before a quick turnaround sees the Hatters face 23rd-placed Colchester United the following Tuesday.

League Two Table (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 40 +39 77 2 Mansfield Town 40 +40 73 3 Wrexham 41 +23 73 4 MK Dons 42 +14 71 5 Barrow 40 +14 67 6 Crewe Alexandra 41 +9 66 7 Crawley Town 40 +5 62 8 Morecambe 41 -7 60

Those teams know they face a tough test, especially with County returning to something almost resembling full fitness, and are likely to set up to frustrate.

Sutton present a challenge in their own right, having won four of their last five games, a remarkable record for a club battling relegation and proof that they're unlikely to take a loss without a fight, as Forest Green did when County visited The New Lawn Stadium.

Colchester in particular look every bit the frustrating side you'd expect based on current form, with six draws in their last eight games, all of which were 1-1. Teams looking to scrap for a point could easily suffocate County's creativity, and one surefire way to negate that is the individual on-the-ball brilliance of a player like Barry.

His earlier scoring streak has already played a huge role in where County are now, and he could yet provide an even greater contribution to what promises to be a tough run-in.

It is little wonder that Challinor and his team at Edgeley Park want Barry back in the fold as soon as possible.