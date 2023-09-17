After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, Stockport County are starting to show why they are one of the favourites to win promotion from League Two.

Losing out to Carlisle United at Wembley in May in the play-off final in a penalty shootout, the Hatters have come back ready to go one step further, with the additions of players such as Nick Powell and Louie Barry being particularly eye-catching.

And despite only winning two of their first seven fixtures, this weekend's 2-1 away success at MK Dons was certainly a statement result - and they've already got one eye on the January transfer window in a few months.

After dispatching of them in the League Two play-off semi-finals last season, Stockport hit Salford with a further blow by taking one of their longest-serving players in the form of left-back Ibou Touray off their hands for absolutely nothing this past summer.

The Gambia international had risen from the National League North to League Two with the Ammies, and County also tried to bring another player from Neil Wood's side to Edgeley Park in the summer.

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Challinor tried a late move before the deadline to bring striker Callum Hendry to the Hatters, having scored 12 league goals in his first season for Salford.

However, City wanted a fee of £500,000 to let their talisman go, which is not a deal that Stockport could agree to at the time.

Despite that though, Stockport have retained their interest post-deadline in the 25-year-old, and as per Nixon they are lining up a move in the January transfer window, which opens in three-and-a-half months time.

What is Callum Hendry's current situation with Salford City?

When signing for Salford last summer, Hendry penned a two-year deal at the Peninsula Stadium, meaning that he has less than one year remaining on his contract.

That could mean Stockport try and land the striker in January for a fee below his regular market value, but there could be a potential injury issue.

Having suffered issues relating to his knee as a youngster, Hendry has once again suffered an injury in that area, which was picked up in Friday night's 2-0 defeat at home against Notts County.

There is no official diagnosis for Hendry just yet, but it was noted by the BBC that it didn't look good for the 25-year-old, and that could potentially impact any potential chase for his services at the start of 2024.

Would Callum Hendry be a good signing for Stockport County?

If the knee injury isn't too serious, Hendry would be a very good addition at Edgeley Park.

Now in the last year of his contract at Salford, there is every chance that Hendry will be able to be signed for an affordable fee and nothing like the £500,000 that they wanted over the summer months.

Hendry would be a big loss to Salford and he's started the new season pretty well, and it will be a further blow to Neil Wood - who is under pressure as head coach with his side struggling - if he is on the sidelines for an extended period.

Stockport however have got plenty of attacking options, with Paddy Madden, Isaac Olaofe, Kyle Wootton, Louie Barry and Jack Stretton all at Dave Challinor's disposal when fully fit, so you have to question how desperate County would need Hendry's services despite his undoubted quality.