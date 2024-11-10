Odin Bailey scored the last of five Stockport County goals on Saturday as the Hatters demolished Greater Manchester rivals Bolton Wanderers 5-0 - and congratulating the ex-Birmingham City playmaker was none other than Jude Bellingham.

Bailey's first goal of the season came at somewhat of a poignant time, with 24-year-old celebrating the fact that he is soon to become a father for the second time.

It was a great week all round for Bailey, who helped his team end the day in the play-off positions, with one particular high-profile old friend taking time out to send congratulations.

League One Table - As Of November 10, 2024 (BBC Sport) Team P W D L Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 14 10 2 2 32 2 Birmingham City 13 9 3 1 30 3 Wrexham 14 8 4 2 28 4 Barnsley 14 7 4 3 25 5 Lincoln City 14 7 4 3 25 6 STOCKPORT COUNTY 15 6 6 3 24

Odin Bailey celebrates in style after helping Stockport to 5-0 drubbing of Bolton

Having scored his goal, a driven-low finish from the edge of the box following a quintessential mazy run, Bailey cut both an excited and relieved figure, wasting no time in sprinting to the touchline to perform his premeditated tribute.

The celebration was later confirmed by the club themselves, who took to Instagram to congratulate Bailey on both the goal, and his major life event.

This celebration was more of a tribute than an announcement, as Bailey himself had revealed the news in August.

Signed from Salford last September, Bailey had clearly been waiting a while to honour the news on the pitch, finally netting this campaign at the 15th time of asking.

This will be Bailey's second child, having become a father to a baby girl in November 2022.

Stockport County: Jude Bellingham reacts to Odin Bailey's celebration

Fresh from scoring his first La Liga goal of the season for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham made a surprise appearance in the Stockport comments section on Saturday evening.

A procession of 'heart-eyed emojis', while not noteworthy on their own, exemplify a continued relationship between two young men who exist in different galaxies.

Bellingham, who came through the Birmingham City academy around the same time although is a few years younger, played countless games with Bailey in a young Blues midfield, makes no secret in their continued friendship.

Following his own title win in May, as Stockport beat favourites Wrexham to League Two's summit, Bailey was invited on a trip to Madrid by his old friend to watch him lift the La Liga trophy during their final home game of the season.

Despite the unrecognisable differences in career trajectory, Bellingham's continued support and cheer-leading of Bailey's endeavors is testament to his character and the continued grounded attitude.

Bailey, still 24 years of age, will likely not experience the top-flight football that his childhood friend has becoming so accustomed to, but he's still making an impact for a high-flying Hatters side, who are looking to win promotion to the Championship come May 2025.