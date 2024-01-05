Highlights Stockport County and an unnamed Championship club are interested in signing Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, adding to the interest already shown by Derby County.

The Royals are not open to selling Savage at the moment.

While Savage has not been starting regularly for the Berkshire outfit, the club may retain him for now as they may struggle to find a suitable replacement if he leaves.

Stockport County and an unnamed Championship club have joined the race to sign Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to the Daily Star.

Savage is also being tracked by Derby County, who have taken an interest in the Wales international amid the Royals' financial problems.

The Welshman joined the Royals permanently from Manchester United in the summer, with this signing being seen as a real coup for the Berkshire side considering their financial problems. He came in during a busy transfer window.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

He started regularly during the early stages of the campaign - but has since been replaced by Michael Craig - with Craig and Lewis Wing now starting regularly together at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Harvey Knibbs has also started regularly in a central position and has become a real asset for Ruben Selles' side, scoring the Royals' first goal and contributing to their second in a 3-2 victory over Exeter City on New Year's Day.

There's a chance Savage could come back into the starting lineup if one of the trio becomes unavailable - and Selles may also decide to rotate his squad when they have a busy schedule.

But his chances of starting at the moment seem slim, even if he has endured some bright moments, registering four goals in 27 competitive appearances so far this season.

The Welshman has been underwhelming at times this term - but he wasn't helped by the 4-2-2-2 system that Selles adopted at the start of 2023/24.

Reading's stance on Charlie Savage

The Daily Star believes the Royals are not open to selling him at this stage - a stance that makes sense despite their clear financial issues.

Man United will receive a significant sell-on fee from his next permanent move and with the interested teams potentially unlikely to offer huge sums to take him away from the SCL Stadium, the Royals may feel it isn't worth losing him at the moment, even if he isn't starting every week.

The Berkshire side have made their stance on Savage clear to the three interested teams.

Related Stockport set to rival Notts County for Norwich City transfer agreement Young centre-back Jaden Warner is on the radar of two League Two promotion hopefuls

What Stockport County and Derby County need to do after Reading make Charlie Savage stance clear

The pair should probably look to move on to other targets at the moment.

The Royals' stance on Savage does make sense because of this significant sell-on, with the club unlikely to secure a decent replacement for him if he did leave.

Depending on how the Royals' deal with United is structured, selling the midfielder may be beneficial if the club ends up falling into administration.

But for now, they may be able to retain him.

And Savage may not be too unhappy at the SCL Stadium considering he's still in Selles' plans, so he may not try to force an exit.