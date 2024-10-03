There was a level of shock among Stockport County fans when the loan move for Jack Stretton was announced.

Many thought that he would have some say on the side’s first season back in League One this term, despite coming back from injury.

But there was a moment in the Hatters midweek clash with Shrewsbury Town that put the move in context, showing why it might be a smart switch.

The most important thing for Stretton at the moment is minutes on the pitch, and this move looks set to deliver that.

Stretton to go on loan to Oldham Athletic until January

It was announced via the club’s official channels that the striker was to spend the first half of this season, up until January, on loan with National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

There were some calls that he is capable of playing at a higher level, and whilst that’s probably true, the loan window had already expired for Football League clubs but doesn’t apply to National League sides and below.

Oldham are undoubtedly one of the big hitters in that league; a club with a strong Football League pedigree and sights set firmly on a return, so in the circumstances Stretton could not have got much higher.

That level, which fans point out he is more than capable of, seems likely to offer him the maximum possible minutes too, an important factor.

Moment against Shrewsbury shows that Oldham is best for Stretton’s recovery

Having missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season with injury, something that is nodded to in the club’s official announcement of the move, Stretton is in need of consistent game time to return to full-match fitness.

Still only 23, he needs to be given the chance to make up for lost time at a key developmental stage of his career.

Stretton's senior career prior to 2024/25, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Stockport County 24 6 0 Carlisle United 23 2 3 Derby County 16 1 1

When County played Shrewsbury, it showed just how difficult those opportunities would have been to come by with the Hatters.

Just past the hour mark — having started with an attack which included Jayden Fevrier, Jack Diamond and Tanto Olaofe — Dave Challinor brought on the club’s two current top scorers, Louie Barry and Kyle Wootton.

The fact that Challinor has the capacity to rest two of his key players in this way for a league game, and still field an attack as strong as he did, shows that Stretton would find consistent minutes a struggle.

Even Olaofe, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, is having to battle for starts. Stretton needed some time away to get back on his feet.

Timing of the loan is perfect

Agreeing a short-term deal until January is perfect for the Hatters.

With two attackers in Louie Barry and Michael Mellon both on loan, the club is currently at the mercy of that pair’s parent clubs when it comes to January recalls, something that can leave loan clubs in a tricky situation.

Rather than sending Stretton out for a full season, this option allows County to take stock, see where they’re at with their own loan players, and take time to consider the best next steps.

If they look like they’re going to short in attack, or Stretton is on fire for Oldham, then they could bring that attacking threat back to the club. Alternatively, if available minutes are sparse, and he’s performed to a decent standard, then Oldham are unlikely to turn down the opportunity to extend.

It’s a move that makes perfect sense and looks to be a positive next step in Stretton’s young career, arguments strengthened by the context provided in the Shrewsbury game.