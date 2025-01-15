Stockport County have a big decision to make over Icelandic striker Benony Breki Andresson this January.

The deal to bring the forward to Edgeley Park was confirmed last month, with the idea being that he would be a signing “for the future” according to director of football Simon Wilson.

It, therefore, caused some surprise to see Andresson included in the travelling squad for the Hatters’ FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace, which was then heightened when he was brought off the bench with County still in the game at 1-0 down.

His appearance has created much intrigue about Andresson’s next step, a call on which will need to be made quite quickly.

Unexpected appearance for Andresson

Given that Wilson had explained at length that the club see Andresson as a player for the future who needs a clear development plan, fans were excited about the purchase but were not expecting any immediate impact on the first team.

That meant it was a shock when the Icelandic forward was brought on at Selhurst Park in the 77th minute for Tanto Olaofe.

Minutes in a lesser game or with the match a foregone conclusion would have made sense, to give the 19-year-old a chance to introduce himself to fans, but this was a tight knockout game against Premier League opposition — not the simplest of opening tasks.

That inclusion does, perhaps, nod to Challinor’s initial thoughts on the striker, and may make for some tough decisions in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Related Stockport County should be watching Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United developments closely Blackburn could be able to help Stockport out with a Louie Barry replacement

Inclusion could point to Challinor’s view on the striker

When Wilson spoke of a development plan for Andresson, it was fair to assume that would mean a loan for the Icelandic forward, but Challinor’s use of him at such an important moment suggests that the Hatters boss maybe feels he’s ready to compete for minutes with the first team already.

Andresson notched 34 goals in 58 appearances for former club KR Reykjavik, so certainly knows where the net is, and if Challinor has indeed been impressed with the striker in training, he may not want to let him go out on loan.

Andresson's record for KR Reykjavík, as per Transfermarkt Apps 58 Minutes played 3,992 Goals 34 Assists 7

That call will need to be made quickly, however, with the end of the transfer window rapidly approaching if the club want to find him a suitable placement.

Pros and cons to an Andresson loan

With the likes of Olaofe and Kyle Wootton likely ahead of him in the pecking order for now, a loan to a club in a lower division will almost definitely lead to more minutes for Andresson in the second half of this season.

Extra minutes always give a player the best chance of developing to their full potential and would also help him to acclimatise to English football.

However, Andresson has only just moved to the country and, by now, has had a few weeks to settle in, get to know his teammates and build some familiarity with his new environment.

Shipping him back out immediately just weeks after he’s arrived may be a slightly disorientating experience, meaning it may not be as fruitful as it would look on paper. Sticking around the first team, battling for minutes and getting to know the club and his peers better might be the best step, before looking towards a season-long loan next summer if he hasn’t managed to break into the first team.

These will likely be the considerations being thrown around by Wilson, Challinor and the rest of the backroom staff, but Challinor’s inclusion of Andresson at Crystal Palace certainly nods to the fact that the striker going straight out on loan may not be a done deal.