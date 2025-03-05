Benony Breki Andresson’s emergence at Stockport County has certainly caught a few eyes over the past few weeks.

Plucked from the Icelandic top tier in the winter window, the 19-year-old striker was viewed as an “emerging talent signing” by director of football Simon Wilson.

That led many to believe it’d be a while before he started impacting the first team, but his three goals in County’s comeback win against Blackpool and draw against Northampton Town have moved him firmly into the senior squad conversation.

It’s early days for Andresson at Stockport, but the Hatters will be hoping he can continue following the blueprint set by the likes of fellow Nordic striker Teemu Pukki.

Andresson lived up to early hype against Blackpool and Northampton

Andresson arrived at Edgeley Park in the winter window just gone, having broken Icelandic records in the season just gone for scoring the most goals in a single season – 21 in 26 appearances for KR Reykjavik.

It caused understandable excitement among the fanbase, given this is not a market they – or many other English clubs, for that matter – are accustomed to shopping in. Many wondered whether Stockport had just plucked a hidden gem from thin air.

That gave the young striker heady heights to live up to when he started getting chances in the first team off the bench, but he’s taken it in his stride.

Brought on by Dave Challinor to change the game with the Hatters a goal behind against Blackpool, nobody could have hoped for a greater impact.

Andresson's goalscoring cameos, as per FotMob Stat v Blackpool v Northampton Minutes played 45 20 Goals 2 1 xG 0.66 0.07 Accurate passes 10/11 (91%) 8/8 (100%) Aerial duels won 3/3 (100%) 1/1 (100%)

Spending just over a minute on the pitch, the Icelandic forward latched onto a Tanto Olaofe pass and coolly slotted it around the Blackpool goalkeeper to level the game.

Just over 20 minutes later, he was still making a menace of himself in the box, this time in the air, nodding home a Callum Camps cross surrounded by two Seasiders defenders.

He achieved similar against Northampton. In an otherwise fairly stale game, he came on and rose above the pack to expertly nod Ryan Rydel’s cross beyond the grasp of the Northampton goalkeeper.

It’s still very early days for Andresson, but it’s tough not to get excited by such an instant impact.

Some parallels with Norwich legend Pukki

Andresson would not, of course, be the first Nordic striker to make a name for himself in the Football League in recent years.

Should he continue progressing for County, comparisons with Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki will surely not be far away.

Pukki was more advanced in his career when he exploded onto the scene for the Canaries, but he too had been to mainland Europe, not quite established himself, and returned to Nordic familiarity before giving it a go in England.

Andresson started his youth career in Iceland before moving to Italian outfit Bologna’s academy setup.

He didn’t manage to break into the first team there, so, like Pukki, returned to a familiar environment in Iceland before taking the opportunity with County.

If Andresson’s journey continues to even slightly resemble the path Pukki took, the Hatters will have some player on their hands.

Challinor introducing Andresson slowly

While fans are understandably keen to see as much of the 19-year-old on the pitch as possible given the start he’s made, Challinor wants to introduce his new man slowly, to give him time to get up to speed.

Speaking to journalist Sam Byrne, the manager said: "Beno could be away for an international break soon, we're not sure yet on that - so we'll see [on him starting games].

“He's not ready for ninety minutes yet [fitness]. If we can deliver quality, we know he'll score goals."

Even in Challinor’s response, trying to ease the pressure on the striker’s shoulder, there is a hint of acknowledgement and excitement that Andresson appears to have a knack for finding the net.

There’s still a long road ahead until Andresson truly enters the conversation with fellow Nordic stars like Pukki, but as introductions go, few could have hoped for much better.