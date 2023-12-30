Highlights Stockport County have signed Minnesota United left-back Ethan Bristow on loan until the end of the League Two season.

Ibou Touray is set to travel to AFCON.

Bristow could be a good replacement, with the fourth-tier side moving quickly to address this issue.

Stockport County have secured the services of Minnesota United left-back Ethan Bristow on loan until the end of the League Two season.

The St Kitts and Nevis international moved Stateside in July this year, following his transfer from Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, Bristow has made 12 appearances for the Loons and was yet to register a goal or assist, according to Transfermarkt, before the conclusion of the MLS season in October.

Announcing the deal on 28 December, County revealed that the 22-year-old could begin training with the team immediately and would be available for selection once the move has received international clearance in January.

Speaking to club media, director of football Simon Wilson said: "He gives us very good options on the left hand side as a really attacking and dynamic player. It’s a great opportunity for us both to look at each other in this initial term, which should be an exciting period."

Why Stockport County need reinforcements at left-back in January

In the summer of 2023, the Hatters signed left-sided defender Ibou Touray from local League Two rivals Salford City on a free transfer.

After a steady start, the 29-year-old quickly made a good impression at Edgeley Park, first as a left centre-back before filling in as a traditional left-back, after the loss of Ryan Rydel for the season with an ACL injury, and latterly taking up residence as a left wing-back depending on the shape Dave Challinor opts for.

An ankle injury that sidelined Touray from the end of September until mid-November saw Ethan Pye step into the left-back role, to great success, but this left the centre of the defensive unit short.

Already struggling for depth at left-back, the issue is compounded by the fact Touray is a Gambia international and is set to travel to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with his nation in January, which could prevent him from playing for the Hatters for up to a month.

This is why County have enlisted the services of Bristow, to fill in for the absent Touray and then hopefully provide competition for the starting place for the remainder of the season.

Why Minnesota have let Ethan Bristow leave on loan

The MLS works on a different schedule to English football, with the season ending in October and restarting again in February, meaning it is currently the off-season for the Western Conference side.

Despite some confusion over the exact terms of the loan, with Minnesota claiming that they can recall the player at any time, even if they were to recall Bristow for the beginning of their domestic season, it's still likely that he would be available for the period of Touray's absence.

However, a quick scan through the social media response to Minnesota's announcement of the deal shows that Bristow has not made the perfect first impression in the US, with some feeling that the move came too early in the young defender's career.

Whilst it's difficult to compare talent levels across different pyramids precisely, the fact that the American side signed Teemu Pukki around the same time as Bristow shows that it's likely somewhere comfortably above League Two level.

Bristow impressed in his time at Tranmere Rovers, playing in every league game as part of the fourth-tier side's defensive unit at a young age.

It is clear that he arrives with plenty of potential and proven experience at this level. If he can kick on and make a solid case for that left-sided defensive spot, it could prove to be a huge boost to County heading into the second half of the season.

Ethan Bristow's loan deal may be extended beyond the end of the season

With Bristow still in his early twenties, it's not improbable that Minnesota want to send him out on loan to gain some more experience whilst they look for an immediate solution for their first team.

Bristow's career prior to Stockport move (via Transfermarkt) Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Minnesota United 12 0 0 Tranmere Rovers 51 1 2 Reading 11 0 1

However, their club statement made reference to the move opening up an additional "international roster spot" for their team, suggesting that they intend to replace the former Reading man.

A fee would likely be involved should the Hatters want to make the deal permanent, as the English defender is currently under contract at the Loons until the end of 2025, with an option for an additional year.