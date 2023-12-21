Highlights Stockport County captain Paddy Madden has struggled for starts this season due to competition and different playing styles of the new recruits.

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has started utilising captain Paddy Madden in a deeper role at times this season, making a transition similar to the one made by Wayne Rooney at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

This season, for the first time in his Stockport County career, club captain Paddy Madden has struggled to find starting places, with starts in the XI often punctuated by spells on the bench.

It is likely a peculiar sensation for the 33-year-old, who joined the Hatters from Fleetwood Town in March 2021, for a fee of around £250,000 according to the Blackpool Gazette, whilst the Greater Manchester club were still in the National League.

The Irishman became instrumental in SK3, netting 23 goals in 43 appearances in his first full season at the club, the same season that saw Stockport County promoted to League Two.

On Saturday, when Stockport County demolished Sutton 8-0 at Edgeley Park in front of nearly 9000 fans, Madden bagged a hat-trick from his more natural striker position. It's a neat demonstration of just how much he still has to give his club, but he's not always found the space to show it this season.

Why has the Stockport County captain struggled for starts this season?

The easy answer would be to mention the former Ireland international's age, to say that time catches up with everybody and that he is naturally paring back his minutes. But anyone who has watched Madden recently, shuttling relentlessly across every blade of grass for a full 90 minutes, will tell you that simply is not the case here.

The truth is that it comes down to competition and styles of play. Having signed Tanto Olaofe at the beginning of the year and struck a loan deal for Louie Barry in the summer, Dave Challinor had found a front two that could attack with a speed and efficiency nobody else at the club could; a nightmare to handle for opposition defences and a completely different offering from what had gone before.

Six months prior to the Olaofe signing, the Hatters had brought in Kyle Wootton, an imposing centre forward that could cause chaos in the box from set pieces and hold the ball up expertly before bringing others into play. Wootton was injured towards the end of last season, but returned around the time that Barry picked up his injury.

Without detracting from the many talents Madden possesses, all three of the new recruits offered something new, more of a presence up-top, where Madden's tendency to drift and pop up across the pitch could sometimes leave the frontline with gaps.

The 'Rooney' transition Madden is making under Dave Challinor

That tendency to drift is a product of Madden always wanting to be involved in the play, creating chances and making things happen. At its highest level, it's a trait commonly seen in Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and previously in Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.

At multiple points in his United career, Rooney was shifted just behind the striker by Sir Alex Ferguson into the 'number 10' role, having started his career as a striker. From that position he was able to drift naturally without leaving gaps, use his creativity and drive to carve out chances and arrive late in the box to contribute with some goals of his own.

In a nutshell, this appears to be the plan with Madden, starting him just behind the two forwards, most commonly Wootton and Olaofe, and filling in up-front to cover injuries or rotations.

The Hatters captain has the attributes to fill this deeper role; the ability and technique to spot and execute a pass in an instant on the break, the stamina to cover large swathes of the pitch and the finisher's instinct to arrive in the right place at the right time to clinch goals.

Is Madden likely to see more game time in his adapted position?

The attacking midfield spot is an important one for Stockport County and one, it is assumed, that blockbuster signing Nick Powell was brought in from Stoke City to fulfil. The former Manchester United man is yet to properly establish himself in SK3, picking up persistent short-term injuries that are preventing him build any real momentum in the side.

Whilst this is far from an ideal scenario for the Hatters, especially considering the sums involved, it does present a chance for the Irishman to cement his new role in the starting line-up.

When both are fit, Madden will have another battle on his hands to keep the spot, but his hat-trick against Sutton will make him difficult to put back on the bench and will surely buy him enough time to claim the spot as his own.

He has it in the locker, but it will be down to him to take those chances.